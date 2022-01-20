ICC ODI men's Team of The Year: No Indian included, Babar Azam named captain

After going unrepresented in the ICC's men's T20 Team of the Year due to a disastrous World Cup campaign in the UAE, no Indian player featured in the global body's ODI Team of the Year which features two players from minnow Ireland.

Incidentally, the team also doesn't have any Australia, England, New Zealand or West Indies players.

The team, which has Pakistan's Babar Azam as its captain, has two Pakistanis including Fakhar Zaman.

South Africans Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, Bangladeshis Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim, who is also the designated wicketkeeper, Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera along with Irishmen Paul Stirling and Simi Singh form the rest of the squad.

READ: Kohli breaks Sachin's record, becomes India player with most runs in away ODIs

India, in the year 2021, played six ODIs and won four, losing two.

The two 50-over series that it played were against England at home, which it won 2-1, and the other was an away clash against Sri Lanka in the island nation which it also won by an identical margin.

The problem with the non-selection of an Indian player in the XI has more to do with the lack of matches rather than a poor show.

The only Indian player who has played all the ODI matches in 2021 is veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 297 runs in six games.

The likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma only played three ODIs in 2021 and the same goes for the bowlers, who also didn't play all the six games.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was there in five of those six games with a tally of nine wickets.

In order to make it to the team of the year, there have to be enough impactful performances to earn points which the Indians didn't have.

READ: Mandhana named in ICC T20I women's Team of the Year, no Indian in the men's side

For example, Ireland's Stirling had a whopping 705 runs in 14 ODIs in 2021 with an average of 79.66 which made him an automatic selection.

Proteas opener Janneman has scored 509 runs in 8 games with an average of nearly 85.

Babar, who has played the least among the 11 players, has 405 runs in six games with two hundreds while Zaman has 369 runs in the year.

In the middle-order, Rassie van der Dussen had an average of 57 in the year 2021 with 342 runs in eight games while Shakib impressed as an all-rounder with 277 runs and 17 wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim had a 400-plus run-tally along with stumpings and catches while Wanindu Hasaranga scored 356 run and picked 12 wickets.

The two pacers, Mustafizur Rahman and Dushmantha Chameera, had 18 and 20 wickets, respectively, while off-spinner Simi had 19 scalps to his credit.