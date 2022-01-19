SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Kohli breaks Sachin's record, becomes India player with most runs in away ODIs

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday went past batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in away One-Day Internationals.

Kohli has managed to reach the top of the elite leaderboard in only 104 innings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4520 runs), Rahul Dravid (3998) and Sourav Ganguly (3468) complete the top five.

Kohli even possesses the highest batting average among all of them - 58.39. He also has the most centuries (20).