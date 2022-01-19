Cricket Cricket SA vs IND, 1st ODI: Kohli breaks Sachin's record, becomes India player with most runs in away ODIs Kohli has managed to reach the top of the elite leaderboard in only 104 innings. Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 19:46 IST Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on October 29, 2018. - The Hindu Archives Team Sportstar 19 January, 2022 19:46 IST Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday went past batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 5065 runs to become the Indian player with most runs in away One-Day Internationals.Kohli has managed to reach the top of the elite leaderboard in only 104 innings.FOLLOW | South Africa vs India Live Score, 1st ODI: Dhawan fifty steadies India run-chase Mahendra Singh Dhoni (4520 runs), Rahul Dravid (3998) and Sourav Ganguly (3468) complete the top five.Kohli even possesses the highest batting average among all of them - 58.39. He also has the most centuries (20). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :