News Netherlands vs Namibia LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Wiese leads NAM towards historic win NED vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the cricket score, commentary, and highlights of today's match between the Netherlands and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 20 October, 2021 18:29 IST Namibia's players celebrate the dismissal of the Netherland's Roelof van der Merwe during an ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20. - AFP Team Sportstar Abu Dhabi Last Updated: 20 October, 2021 18:29 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE scorecard of the T20 World Cup 2021 Group A match between the Netherlands and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.