Kane Williamson after T20 World Cup loss: Very proud of how we've operated

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his side's all-round effort after an eight-wicket loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday. "Very proud of how we've operated," Williamson said after the match. "The guys were committed to what we tried to do in venues that varied a lot. There was a lot of heart shown, always nice to get to the big dance. But credit to Australia again. Some high hopes coming in, some good cricket played, so we're feeling it a bit. There are only two possible outcomes, shame we couldn't get the job done."

Australia beats New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup 2021

Williamson's 85 helped New Zealand set a target of 173, which was chased down by Australia with seven balls to spare. Asked if New Zealand had enough on the board, Williamson remarked: "You never really know. At halfway stage, we made every effort to get a good total. We weren't far away. Credit to the way Australia chased it, they didn't give us an inch. Wasn't to be today," he said.

"We were trying to get a platform. The surface was holding a fraction. Nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total, only to be chased superbly. They're a fantastic side, had a brilliant campaign and came out and turned it on."