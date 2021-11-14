Australia beats New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup 2021

Australia lifted its maiden T20 World Cup trophy with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash which was rendered one-sided by Mitchell Marsh with his blistering 77-run knock on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia inserted NZ in to take first strike.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one Black Caps batsman.

Opener David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Marsh's 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant that Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.