Australia beats New Zealand by eight wickets to win T20 World Cup 2021

Opener David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Mitchell Marsh's 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant that Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

PTI
Dubai 14 November, 2021 23:16 IST
Australia celebrates after winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.   -  REUTERS

Australia lifted its maiden T20 World Cup trophy with a commanding eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the title clash which was rendered one-sided by Mitchell Marsh with his blistering 77-run knock on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia inserted NZ in to take first strike.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one Black Caps batsman.

As it happened

Opener David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Marsh's 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant that Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 172 for 4 in 20 overs. (K Williamson 85, J Hazlewood 3/16, A Zampa 1/26).

Australia: 173 for 2 in 18.5 overs. (M Marsh 77 not out, D Warner 53; T Boult 2/18).

