Cricket

ICC ODI Rankings: India consolidates third spot

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the third ODI, helping the visitors seal the series 2-1.

PTI
18 July, 2022 14:24 IST
18 July, 2022 14:24 IST
India’s Rishabh Pant in action.

India’s Rishabh Pant in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya fired India to an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the third ODI, helping the visitors seal the series 2-1.

 India has consolidated its third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings after the away series victory over England.

Rishabh Pant’s maiden ODI century and Hardik Pandya’s all-round heroics fired India to an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the third ODI, helping the visitors seal the series 2-1.

With a rating of 109 points, India are three rating points clear of Pakistan (106) in the list.

Also Read
India beats England by five wickets to win ODI series 2-1

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 128 rating points, while England are second with 121.

However, there may be a change in the charts in the coming weeks as sixth-placed South Africa, currently only seven rating points behind Pakistan, could rise to fourth if they can sweep their upcoming three-match series against England.

India could stretch their lead even further with a good show in their three-match series against West Indies, starting this week.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us