ICC World Test Championship 2025 final to be held in Lord’s from June 11

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the World Test Championship (WTC) final will be held at Lord’s, London, from June 11 to 15.

June 16 will serve as a reserve day, in case the necessity arises.

This will be the first time the iconic venue will host the one-off Test. The Oval has so far hosted both WTC finals - in 2021 and 2023.

“The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said.

“It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year,” he added.