Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends final match of the Road Safety Series 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Match to start at 8:00 PM

The toss is about to happen and India Legends will look to win the tile under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar.

India Legends entered the final by defeating Australia Legends in the semifinaL.

It's that time again! The mega finals of the Road Safety World Series are here as the defending Champions @India__Legends take on the runnerups Sri Lanka Legends! Tune into the live action, 8PM sharp!#INDLvsSLL#RoadSafetyWorldSeries#RSWS#yehjunghailegendarypic.twitter.com/P4nE5ntnbi — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

Live Streaming Info

When will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) and India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) be played?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 final between Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) begin?

The match between Sri Lanka Legends and India Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Will there be live streaming available for Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) final?

Sri Lanka Legends vs India Legends final will be streamed live on the Voot and JIOTV app and website.

Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) vs India Legends (IND-L) Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

India Legends Predicted XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera