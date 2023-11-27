MagazineBuy Print

I’m trying to play all my shots, be fearless, take bowlers on: Jaiswal

Jaiswal shared 77 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) for the opening stand before getting out in the sixth over. India posted a mammoth 235 for 4 and restricted Australia to 191 for 9 for a 44-run win.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 14:34 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 3 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays in action against Australia during the second T20 International Series between India and Australia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays in action against Australia during the second T20 International Series between India and Australia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays in action against Australia during the second T20 International Series between India and Australia at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is learning the ropes fast and has been trying to be fearless, which is evident from his boundary-laden 25-ball 53 against Australia in the second T20 International here.

The 21-year-old right-hander struck nine fours and two sixes during his knock to give India a rollicking start.

He shared 77 runs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) for the opening stand before getting out in the sixth over. India posted a mammoth 235 for 4 and restricted Australia to 191 for 9 for a 44-run win.

“It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots, be fearless, take bowlers on. I was fully sure of my decisions,” Jaiswal said after the match on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri sees India as ‘serious’ title contender for 2024 T20 World Cup

“I have been told by (captain) Surya (Kumar Yadav) and (coach) VVS (Laxman) bhai to express myself. I always think of how I can improve myself around experienced players and nothing else. Still learning.” Jaiswal, who was named player-of-the-match, said he was working on improving his fitness level as well as mental strength.

“I really worked on my fitness and play shots. I feel the mental stuff is more important at this level. Try to get better each and every day,” said the youngster, who made his India debut this year.

He has played two Tests and 10 T20 International matches so far.

Asked about his mix-up with Gaikwad in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam, which led to the latter’s run-out, Jaiswal said, “It was my mistake. I went to him and said sorry. (Marcus) Stoinis was between me, I was sure, but then not sure. I made the wrong call.

“I accepted that it was a mistake, and it happens. Rutu bhai was humble and said in the gym that next time we are running, we will take secure singles.” Rinku Singh, who has been playing the role of a finisher to perfection, said he was enjoying his batting.

“I bat in this number a lot, so I am calm knowing this position. I like to play each ball according to where it lands. I try to notice whether it’s a slower ball or a fast ball, and I respond accordingly.

ALSO READ: Kumar Kushagra from Jharkhand bats for a spot in the Indian Premier League

“I am enjoying with everyone. Feeling good,” said Rinku, who remained not out on 31 off just nine balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. Rinku said he also trained at the nets with the mindset that he would get just 5-6 overs to bat in a match.

“(Role is) Finishing only. I know I’ll get 5-6 overs sometimes or maybe two overs sometimes.

“That’s exactly how I practice. As if I’m batting in the last five. That’s what VVS sir has also told me to play in the nets,” he said.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav said his players were taking responsibility and that is taking some pressure off him.

“The boys aren’t putting too much pressure on me, they’re taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first,” he said.

“There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant. Today’s effort too, reminds us of everyone who’s done this for India.”

