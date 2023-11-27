Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians, MI makes formal announcement ahead of IPL auction

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who led the team to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in its inaugural season, has returned to the Mumbai Indians in one of the most stunning player trades in the history of the lucrative T20 tournament.

It was an all-cash, one-way transaction. MI freed up finances by trading Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB for Rs 17.5 crore.

The current trading window is open until December 12, a week prior to the player auction on December 19. It will open again on December 20, up to a month before the 2024 season begins.

In 2022, during the Titans’ debut season in the IPL, Hardik led them to victory, and he was also named the Player of the Match in the final against the Rajasthan Royals. The following year, in 2023, the Titans made the IPL final for the second time in a row, but they ended up as runners-up to the Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians as an uncapped player in 2015, signing for Rs 10 lakhs. He contributed to Mumbai’s championship victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Hardik was released by MI ahead of the 2022 mega auction. The five-time IPL champion decided to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.