Hardik Pandya returns to Mumbai Indians, MI makes formal announcement ahead of IPL auction

It was an all-cash, one-way transaction. MI freed up finances by trading Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB for Rs 17.5 crore.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 13:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, playing for the franchise for six years from 2015.
Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, playing for the franchise for six years from 2015.
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, playing for the franchise for six years from 2015.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, who led the team to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in its inaugural season, has returned to the Mumbai Indians in one of the most stunning player trades in the history of the lucrative T20 tournament.

It was an all-cash, one-way transaction. MI freed up finances by trading Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green to RCB for Rs 17.5 crore.

The current trading window is open until December 12, a week prior to the player auction on December 19. It will open again on December 20, up to a month before the 2024 season begins.

IPL 2024: Full list of players retained, released, traded by all teams ahead of auction

In 2022, during the Titans’ debut season in the IPL, Hardik led them to victory, and he was also named the Player of the Match in the final against the Rajasthan Royals. The following year, in 2023, the Titans made the IPL final for the second time in a row, but they ended up as runners-up to the Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik started his IPL journey with the Mumbai Indians as an uncapped player in 2015, signing for Rs 10 lakhs. He contributed to Mumbai’s championship victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Hardik was released by MI ahead of the 2022 mega auction. The five-time IPL champion decided to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians Player Info
Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya (T), Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (T), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod
Released Players: Chris Jordan, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Jhye Richardson, Jofra Archer, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal, Ramandeep Singh, Roley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Tristan Stubbs

