Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

Uganda beats heavyweight Zimbabwe by five-wickets in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier as the 23rd ranked team on the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings creates history and almost knocks the Chevrons out.

With this Uganda moves up to the third place on the points table, which is led by Namibia and Kenya. Zimbabwe on the other hand, is sitting in fourth place with two points and needs other results to go its way if it has any hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year.

Zimbabwe batted first and found the going tough, losing wickets at regular intervals. While skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48*, Uganda’s star was Dinesh Nakrani, who finished with 3/14.

During the chase, Uganda’s effort was led by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). The African nation chased down the Chevrons’ total of 136 in the 19th over with five wickets to spare.

This was the first time Uganda played against a full member in T20Is and has won the game by five wickets.

A full member of ICC is a nation that is recognised as a governing body for cricket of a country or a geographical area recognised by the ICC from which representative teams are qualified to play official Test matches.

There are 12 full members in cricket at the moment and the struggling Zimbabwe side is one of them.

Only the top two sides in the Region Qualifier will make it to the T20 World Cup 2024.