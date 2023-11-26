MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers

This was the first time Uganda played against a full member ICC team in T20Is and has won the game by five wickets.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 20:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
Uganda beats heavyweight Zimbabwe by five-wickets in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier
Uganda beats heavyweight Zimbabwe by five-wickets in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Uganda Cricket
infoIcon

Uganda beats heavyweight Zimbabwe by five-wickets in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Uganda Cricket

Uganda beats heavyweight Zimbabwe by five-wickets in the T20 WC Africa Region Qualifier as the 23rd ranked team on the ICC Men’s T20I Team rankings creates history and almost knocks the Chevrons out.

With this Uganda moves up to the third place on the points table, which is led by Namibia and Kenya. Zimbabwe on the other hand, is sitting in fourth place with two points and needs other results to go its way if it has any hopes of qualifying for the T20 World Cup next year.

ALO READ | Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Zimbabwe batted first and found the going tough, losing wickets at regular intervals. While skipper Sikandar Raza top-scored with 48*, Uganda’s star was Dinesh Nakrani, who finished with 3/14.

During the chase, Uganda’s effort was led by Riazat Ali Shah (42) and Alpesh Ramjani (40). The African nation chased down the Chevrons’ total of 136 in the 19th over with five wickets to spare. 

This was the first time Uganda played against a full member in T20Is and has won the game by five wickets.

A full member of ICC is a nation that is recognised as a governing body for cricket of a country or a geographical area recognised by the ICC from which representative teams are qualified to play official Test matches.

There are 12 full members in cricket at the moment and the struggling Zimbabwe side is one of them.

Only the top two sides in the Region Qualifier will make it to the T20 World Cup 2024.

Related stories

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ruturaj hits half-century, holds key for late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  2. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
  3. New Zealand bank on World Cup form ahead of Bangladesh Tests
    AFP
  4. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ruturaj hits half-century, holds key for late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Australia 2nd T20I: IND vs AUS Predicted playing XI; Dream11 prediction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ruturaj hits half-century, holds key for late flourish
    Team Sportstar
  2. Uganda beats its first full member and test playing opponent, Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers
    Karthik Gourishankar Mudaliar _12021
  3. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment