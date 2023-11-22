Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

The World Cup is over, and India has lost. The team had been unbeatable until the final, winning 10 consecutive matches with ease. But in the end, the yearning of the billions and the hard work of the XI were not enough to stop a street-smart Australia from running away with the trophy at a stunned and hushed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The anticipated climax did not unfold as envisioned by the BCCI higher-ups or the nation at large — a Rohit Sharma coronation endorsed from the stands by the populist Prime Minister was the script all had hoped would unfold. But, armed with an unrivalled knockout track record, Australia marshalled the field more effectively than the Ahmedabad cops, who fumbled to prevent an unwanted guest from trespassing onto the playing arena. The team’s formidable pace triumvirate—Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazelwood — solidified their legacy by navigating the initial tempest stirred by Rohit Sharma. They now boast a collection of triumphs, having clinched two ODI World Cups, a T20 World Cup, and the coveted World Test Championship crown. The early outburst by the Indian fast bowlers was not enough, as Travis Head found an able ally in Marnus Labuschagne to forge a match-winning stand.

Although India’s campaign concluded with a bitter defeat, the brilliance that illuminated its 45-day journey cannot be dimmed by a single loss. Its dominance spanned the league phase, conquering every adversary in the round-robin matches and silencing New Zealand in a riveting semifinal.

The World Cup, despite a stumbling start in a sparsely populated Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5, recorded the best attendance for an ICC event, breathing new life into the format. With a staggering 1.25 million attendees, it surpassed the 2015 edition’s record of 1.01 million spectators. The India-Australia final set a record peak viewership of nearly 5.9 crore, while the home team’s semifinal drew an audience of 5.3 crore.

The future of the ODI World Cup, for the time being, looks secured, with the hosts for 2027 (South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia) and 2031 (India and Bangladesh) already announced. But uncertainties continue to loom over the format. There was a sharp fall in the number of ODIs played between the 2019 and 2023 editions compared to the games played in the cycle earlier. India, the economic powerhouse of the sport, is slated to participate in a mere nine matches over the next 15 months, leading up to the returning Champions Trophy in 2025, set to take place in Pakistan.

For the players, though, the tournament retains its charm. “That’s the pinnacle of international cricket, winning a one-day World Cup,” Australia’s victorious captain declared. There have been suggestions of a 40-over format, but a 10-over reduction will hardly help it shed the ‘too long, too boring, and too irrelevant’ tag.

The meek pitches, the towering scores, and the absence of nail-biting contests during the group phases hardly offered any reprieve to the embattled ODIs. It seems that the only lifeline for the format’s survival now lies in the continuing saga of India’s pursuit of a third ODI World Cup crown.

The 50-over game is perhaps destined to transform into a rare spectacle, gracing our presence merely once every four years for the coveted Cup.