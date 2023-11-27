Vidit Gujrathi: Have a lot more faith now that I can defeat world’s best

In a poignant chapter of his 2021 Chess World Cup campaign, Vidit Gujrathi found himself in a mate-in-one position against Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the quarterfinal. The then 27-year-old Indian had no choice but to resign.

Vidit, who became the first Indian since Viswanathan Anand to reach the top eight in the tournament, was quick to admit that he was “simply outplayed” by Duda, the eventual champion.

The defeat reverberated beyond the tournament, shattering his morale, which triggered a domino effect of poor performances in the subsequent year.

He soon plummeted out of the top 30 in the classical ranking, marking a taxing period for the resilient chess star.

“Falling below World No. 30 was shocking because I hadn’t been there in a long time. It was a rough patch, where I struggled to win games while the younger generation was having a good run. It was a wake-up call. I worked hard on altering my game, style, and temperament,” said Vidit in an exclusive interview with Sportstar.

Two years later, the haunting spectre of the World Cup quarterfinal clash revisited Vidit as he reached the top eight of the 2023 World Cup. This time, a seat in the prestigious Candidates Tournament hung in the balance.

However, fate wasn’t kind again, as he faced defeat at the hands of the tournament’s dark horse, Nijat Abasov, despite leading for most of the match.

The loss proved to be more agonising for Vidit, and the discomfort was palpable as Nijat secured his place in the Candidates, joining forces with Indian prodigy R. Praggnanandhaa and the current World No. 2, Fabiano Caruana.

“The defeat to Nijat was more difficult to swallow. For starters, it is more recent and was a surefire Candidate spot.”

“There was no guarantee that I would get the Candidates spot if I had won back then (against Duda), and here I had a chance in the first game because I was very close to winning.”

“In 2021, Duda outperformed me. It hurts less when your opponent simply outplays you, but it hurts a lot when you are doing well and then it slips. Losing to Nijat was even more difficult,” Vidit explained.

After representing India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Vidit’s aspiration for a sure-shot gold in the individual event by being one of the top-seeded players was thwarted by a couple of unfortunate results, leaving him without a podium finish.

Vidit had to settle for a sixth-place finish with 5.5 points in nine rounds.

Vidit went on to win seven and draw three of his next 10 games, finishing with a score of 8.5/11, half a point ahead of second-placed Hikaru Nakamura, and secure a spot in the Candidates next year in Canada. | Photo Credit: FIDE

Amidst the setbacks, a silver lining emerged in the form of a silver medal in the team event, providing him with a much-needed boost that pushed him to pursue a coveted Candidates spot for the final time in the United Kingdom.

“The journey began much earlier when the heartbreaking World Cup quarterfinal loss to Nijat happened. I came to my senses and began seriously preparing for the event (FIDE Grand Swiss),” he said.

The hurdles continued to mount, setting the stage for a dramatic turn in Vidit’s quest for redemption as his Grand Swiss tournament in the Isle of Man commenced on a sombre note. He stumbled in the first round, losing to Dutch GM Erwin L’Ami, which compounded his worries.

“The loss to Erwin was the worst possible start because I was in a winning position but came away with nothing. I was demotivated that night and did not even prepare for the next round. I only began preparing the next morning, but thankfully, things took off well,” said Vidit.

Yet destiny had another twist in store. The Nashik-born chess maestro triumphed at the FIDE Grand Swiss event, staging a remarkable comeback and ending with a phenomenal tournament-high rating of 2876.

He went on to win seven and draw three of his next 10 games, finishing with a score of 8.5/11, half a point ahead of second-placed Hikaru Nakamura, and secure a spot in the Candidates next year in Canada.

Vidit places this moment at the top of his career ladder.

“Without a doubt, there’s nothing that even comes close. The stature of this tournament was incredible. Every single round, playing against players above 2650 is challenging. The stakes were extremely high for the Candidates’ qualification. To win and qualify on-demand, there is nothing that comes close.

“Winning this gives me that confidence as a player. I have a lot more faith now that I can defeat the world’s best. I can win games on demand and in high-stakes situations,” said Vidit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vidit had an active presence on social media platforms like YouTube, connecting with his audience through weekly vlogs and sharing glimpses of his life.

However, he eventually distanced himself from social media due to the negativity it brought to his life after his steep decline in the following years, as many blamed his YouTube presence for his free fall.

“It bothered me initially because I wasn’t used to it. The anonymity online makes trolling more prevalent. Reading such comments is never pleasant, but I developed my coping mechanism by becoming less open about my personal life.

Trolling can hurt mental health, so it must be understood or addressed. While I was tempted to respond, I usually refrained to avoid drawing unwanted attention. Now, I just laugh it off,” Vidit explained.