After FIDE Grand Swiss title, soon-to-be Grandmaster R. Vaishali sets target on Candidates

Vaishali is three points away from the 2500 Elo rating to complete the formalities of becoming a women’s Grandmaster

Published : Nov 10, 2023 19:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
FILE - Vaishali Rameshbabu of India stays as second lead in the Tata Steel Chess India Blitz women’s category at the National Library in Kolkata on December 03, 2022. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

R. Vaishali is three points away from the 2500 Elo rating to complete the formalities of becoming a women’s Grandmaster. But the 22-year-old is not in a hurry to become one, for she has not planned to compete in any classical tournament this year. As of now, Vaishali is committed to playing in the World Rapid and Blitz championships in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) from December 26 to 30.

Vaishali is now glowing in the attention, having qualified for the FIDE Candidates (from April 2 to 25, 2024 in Toronto) after winning the women’s crown in the FIDE Grand Swiss tour in the Isle of Mann, with a majestic performance.

“I returned to Chennai only on Thursday. I have just started to think about Candidates. I am discussing [this] with my coach, R. B. Ramesh sir and Viswanathan Anand sir. Soon, we will formulate a plan,” said Vaishali, after being felicitated by her College, MOP Vaishnav, with a cash award of Rs. One Lakh.

Vaishali revealed having a group of ‘seconds’ is very important for the FIDE Candidates. “We are exploring options [of whether to have foreign or International players or both]. Having seconds is very crucial,” said Vaishali.

Anand was clear that structured training is important for Vaishali to prepare well for the Candidates. “Qualifying for the Candidates is huge. I believe Vaishali will work very hard. By April, when the Candidates come, she would have got enough time to be prepared,” he said. On having ‘seconds’, Anand said: “To have seconds who is familiar with her game is important. I will do my best to make her ready.”

On the eight-player field at the Candidates, Vaishali said: ”I have played with all the players in different formats and won against them. But classical is different because all of them will come prepared.”

Meanwhile, R. Sruthy, also a student of MOP Vaishnav, who represented India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in basketball, was felicitated with Rs. 25,000.

