Vaishali draws her last round to win FIDE Women Grand Prix 2023

Vaishali Rameshbabu drew her last-round game against Batkhuyag Munguntuul and, with a half point, reaching 8.5 and securing tournament victory.

Published : Nov 05, 2023 23:31 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo of India’s Vaisali Rameshbabu.
infoIcon

File photo of India’s Vaisali Rameshbabu. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri / The Hindu

