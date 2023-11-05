Vaishali draws her last round to win FIDE Women Grand Prix 2023

Vaishali Rameshbabu drew her last-round game against Batkhuyag Munguntuul and, with a half point, reaching 8.5 and securing tournament victory.
More to follow.
