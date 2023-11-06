Vidit wins FIDE Grand Swiss, qualifies for Candidates 2024

Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi beat Serbia’s Alexandr Predke in the 11th round to win FIDE Grand Swiss 2023 with 8.5 points, happening at the Isle of Man (UK) on Sunday night.

Vidit also qualified for the prestigious Candidates tournament, set to happen in Canada in 2024.

ALSO READ | Vaishali draws last round to win FIDE Women Grand Prix 2023

He became the second Indian after R. Praggnanandhaa to qualify for this tournament.

Arjun Erigaisi missed out on the Candidates spot after settling for a draw with United States’ Hikaru Nakamura in the last round. Nakamura finished second with 8.0 points and also qualified for the Candidates, while Arjun missed out by half points.

Vidit started the tournament on a horrendous note. After losing the first round to a Dutch GM Erwin l’Ami, Vidit scored seven wins and three draws to finish with 8.5 points in 11 rounds.

🇮🇳 Vidit Gujrathi is the winner of the 2023 #FIDEGrandSwiss!



Thanks to a convincing victory against Alexandr Predke in today's last round, and despite starting the tournament on the wrong foot with a loss, Vidit finishes in clear first place with 8.5 points - and clinches a… pic.twitter.com/Y48hiGxvk7 — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 5, 2023

Six out of eight players have been selected for the marquee Candidates tournament. 2022 World Champion finalist Russia’s Ian Nepomniatchi received direct entry, while Praggnanandhaa, Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov, and the United States’ Fabiano Caruana finished in the top four of the World Cup 2023 to qualify.

In the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss, India’s R. Vaishali drew won the tournament after drawing with Mongolia’s Batkhuyag Munguntuul in the last round.

Vaishali, along with her younger brother Praggnanandhaa, became the first brother-sister duo to qualify for the respective Candidates, and they will be in action in Canada next year, fighting for a place in the World Championship finals.