CSK confirms Dhoni will feature in IPL 2024

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will return to lead the defending champion Chennai Super Kings when the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League commences, the side confirmed in a social media post on X on Sunday.

Dhoni, who has led the team to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, was initially unsure whether he would want to feature in the upcoming iteration of the cash-rich league.

“If you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But with the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much,” but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of the IPL. A lot depends on the body; I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side; it’s not easy for me, but that’s a gift. The way they’ve shown their love and affection, I think that’s something I need to do for them,” he had said when he was asked about his future in the league during the final presentation ceremony last season.

However, he had hinted at a possible return during an event in Bengaluru in October when he said, “Knee has survived the operation. Going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But there is no problem with the day-to-day routine.””

However, all speculations were put to bed on Sunday when all IPL teams released their retention lists ahead of the mini-auction on December 19.

CSK’s was the first squad to be revealed by the broadcasters, and it said the 2011 World Cup-winning captain will be back to lead the Men in Yellow.

