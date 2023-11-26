All the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) chose to shuffle their teams as they announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction in December 19.
After the release of the lists, here are some data visualizations which show how retention panned out on Sunday.
How many players were released by the IPL teams?
The 10 IPL teams released a total of 81 players on November 26. Punjab Kings was the team releasing the least number of players while Kolkata Knight Riders released maximum players (12).
How many players retained for IPL 2024?
The 10 IPL teams released a total of 174 players on November 26. Three teams, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings retained maximum players (19). Kolkata Knight Riders was the team which retained the least number of players (13).
Latest on Sportstar
- Can Hardik Pandya still return to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans after the retention day?
- IPL 2024 retention day in graphs: Which IPL team released and retained most players?
- India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20 Cricket Score Updates: Jaiswal hits half-century, Gaikwad motors on; India bosses PowerPlay
- CSK confirms Dhoni will feature in IPL 2024
- Gujarat Titans: Full list of players retained, released and traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE