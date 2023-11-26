MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 retention day in graphs: Which IPL team released and retained most players?

All the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) chose to shuffle their teams as they announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction in December 19.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 18:57 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Before the mini auction for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, the teams have made several changes, letting several players go.
Representative Image: Before the mini auction for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, the teams have made several changes, letting several players go. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Representative Image: Before the mini auction for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, the teams have made several changes, letting several players go. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

All the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) chose to shuffle their teams as they announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction in December 19.

After the release of the lists, here are some data visualizations which show how retention panned out on Sunday.

How many players were released by the IPL teams?

The 10 IPL teams released a total of 81 players on November 26. Punjab Kings was the team releasing the least number of players while Kolkata Knight Riders released maximum players (12).

How many players retained for IPL 2024?

The 10 IPL teams released a total of 174 players on November 26. Three teams, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings retained maximum players (19). Kolkata Knight Riders was the team which retained the least number of players (13).

