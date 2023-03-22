IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul walks off field, Ishan Kishan substitutes as wicketkeeper

KL Rahul walked off the field during India’s third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rahul, who kept the wickets until the 16th over, walked off during the break between overs. It is unclear whether the 30-year-old suffered an injury. After losing the toss in the series-decider, India was asked to bowl by Australia under sweltering conditions in Chepauk.

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head got Australia off to another strong start before Hardik Pandya removed the openers in succession. Hardik also snapped up Australia captain Steve Smith for a duck, caught behind by Rahul in the 12th over. In Rahul’s absence, Ishan Kishan stepped in as the substitute wicketkeeper. Rahul later returned in the 29th over to take over the duties behind the stumps.

Kishan had featured as the opener in the first ODI in Mumbai before being replaced by skipper Rohit Sharma in the XI in the second ODI in Hyderabad.