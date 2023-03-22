Cricket

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul walks off field, Ishan Kishan substitutes as wicketkeeper

IND vs AUS: Rahul, who kept the wickets until the 16th over, walked off during the break between overs, prompting Ishan Kishan to step in and replace him as the wicketkeeper.

Team Sportstar
22 March, 2023 15:46 IST
22 March, 2023 15:46 IST
KL Rahul walked off the field during wicketkeeping in the 16th over of the Australia innings in Chennai on Wednesday.

KL Rahul walked off the field during wicketkeeping in the 16th over of the Australia innings in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

IND vs AUS: Rahul, who kept the wickets until the 16th over, walked off during the break between overs, prompting Ishan Kishan to step in and replace him as the wicketkeeper.

KL Rahul walked off the field during India’s third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Rahul, who kept the wickets until the 16th over, walked off during the break between overs. It is unclear whether the 30-year-old suffered an injury. After losing the toss in the series-decider, India was asked to bowl by Australia under sweltering conditions in Chepauk.

Also Read
IND vs AUS LIVE score: Australia 145/5 (29 overs); Kuldeep removes Warner, Labuschagne- 3rd ODI updates

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head got Australia off to another strong start before Hardik Pandya removed the openers in succession. Hardik also snapped up Australia captain Steve Smith for a duck, caught behind by Rahul in the 12th over. In Rahul’s absence, Ishan Kishan stepped in as the substitute wicketkeeper. Rahul later returned in the 29th over to take over the duties behind the stumps.

Kishan had featured as the opener in the first ODI in Mumbai before being replaced by skipper Rohit Sharma in the XI in the second ODI in Hyderabad.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us