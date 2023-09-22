MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?

IND vs AUS: Get all the live streaming and telecast details for the first ODI between India and Australia in Mohali on Friday.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 09:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia.
Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI
Shubman Gill inspects the pitch during a practice session on the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will kickoff their ODI World Cup preparations with a three-match series, starting on Friday in Mohali. While India is coming off a title-winning Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Australia heads into the series on the back of a 2-3 defeat in South Africa.

When will IND vs AUS 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Friday, September 22.

What time will IND vs AUS 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

THE SQUADS
INDIA
KL Rahul (c, wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.
AUSTRALIA
Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

