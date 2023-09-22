IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia ODI series 2023?

India and Australia will kickoff their ODI World Cup preparations with a three-match series, starting on Friday in Mohali. While India is coming off a title-winning Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Australia heads into the series on the back of a 2-3 defeat in South Africa.

When will IND vs AUS 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be take place on Friday, September 22.

What time will IND vs AUS 1st ODI begin?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs AUS 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Which TV channel will broadcast IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network.

Where to watch Live streaming of IND vs AUS 1st ODI?

The first ODI between India and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.