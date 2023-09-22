MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Australia 27/1; Smith, Warner up the run rate

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI: Get the latest score, toss and playing XI updates of the first ODI between India and Australia in Mohali.

Updated : Sep 22, 2023 14:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played in Mohali.
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Australia 1st ODI being played in Mohali. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Key Updates
  • September 22, 2023 13:59
    AUS 27/1 in 7 overs

    Shami into his fourth over. Length ball but it keeps low, beating Smith. Rahul hasn’t been able to grab the ball neatly so far into the innings. Inside edge and the ball doesn’t go much further from the stumps but Smith and Warner run a quick single. Warner has been constantly trying to walk towards the bowler. Just a single off the over.

  • September 22, 2023 13:54
    4
    AUS 26/1 in 6 overs

    Bumrah continues. Seams in and completely beats Warner. Very close to the stumps but no damage done. Next up, a bit short by Bumrah, Warner slashes it hard and the ball goes over the first slip for a four! Seven runs off the over.

  • September 22, 2023 13:49
    4
    AUS 19/1 in 5 overs

    Shami to Warner, he walks down the track, pushes the ball towars mid-off and takes a quick single. A bit full, on the sixth stump and Smith drives it past covers for a four! Follows it up with a quick double. A rather change of intent by the Australian pair? Another full ball and Smith pushes it towards mid-wicket and mid-on for three runs. Eventful over for Australia.

  • September 22, 2023 13:45
    AUS 9/1 in 4 overs

    Bumrah continues. Wicket-to-wicket lines by Bumrah and Smith is happy to defend it. Two maiden overs on the trot. A fine start for India.

  • September 22, 2023 13:42
    4
    AUS 9/1 in 3 overs

    Shami to Warner. Ball comes back into the left-hander, Warner gets beaten and KL Rahul fails to grab the ball and it goes for four byes! Tight lines by Shami, not much room on offer to Warner. No run with the bat in this over as well.

  • September 22, 2023 13:36
    AUS 5/1 in 2 overs

    Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Starts with an outswinger and Smith defends it. Right on the money by Bumrah as well as Shami, bowling in and around the off-stump. A maiden to start with for Bumrah.

  • September 22, 2023 13:30
    W
    AUS 5/1 in 1 over

    Mohammed Shami with the new ball. Marsh on strike. Top of off stump to start with. A bit of a width on offer on length and Marsh begins the innings with a four on the second ball! WICKET on the fourth ball of the match! A hint of outswing and Marsh tries to defend it but ends up edging it towards the first slip.

    Marsh c Shubman Gill b Shami 4(4)

    Steve Smith at number three. He pushes the ball towards fine leg to begin his innings. Round the wicket for Warner, who defends it straight towards the bowler. Great start for India.

  • September 22, 2023 13:25
    Lining up

    Players are lining up for the national anthems. We begin with Australia’s first. And now onto India’s. We are done with the anthems and are all set for what could be a cracker of a series with plenty of boxes to tick for both teams.

    The players are ready. Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are out in the middle.

  • September 22, 2023 13:11
    ODI debut for Mathew Short

    Mathew Short is making his ODI debut today.

  • September 22, 2023 13:07
    Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin return but no Siraj!

  • September 22, 2023 13:03
    Playing XIs

    Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa

    India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

  • September 22, 2023 13:00
    Toss update

    KL Rahul, captain for two ODIs, and Pat Cummins are out in the middle for toss. India wins the toss and opts to bowl.

    R Ashwin is in the playing XI and so is Ruturaj Gaikwad.

  • September 22, 2023 12:58
    PITCH REPORT

    Murali Kartik says it is going to be a typical high-scoring Mohali pitch. It looks hard and there won’t be much seam movement or turn. Teams should be able to chase big totals.

  • September 22, 2023 12:49
    What happened the last time India-Australia played a bilateral series?

    Australia toured India earlier this year for a four-match test series and three ODIs. While Australia lost the tests 2-1, it won the ODI series 2-1.

  • September 22, 2023 12:37
    Cummins and Steve Smith are fully recovered ahead of ODI series

    Here’s what Australian captain Pat Cummins has to say about the injury-hit squad ahead of the ODI series.

    Cummins: My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday hoped to play all three ODIs against India after completely recovering from his left wrist injury but said new ball partner Mitchell Starc will miss the series opener.

  • September 22, 2023 12:32
    India’s aim - to iron out a few wrinkles ahead of the World Cup

    While the two sides will lock horns in their World Cup opener in Chennai in three weeks, India and Australia are riding on contrasting waves of fortune and concerns ahead of their brief tussle.

    Read more here:

    IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Middle-order in focus as India faces depleted Australia ahead of World Cup

    Fresh from regaining its continental supremacy with the Asia Cup title win, India will aim to iron out a few more wrinkles when it takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series, beginning at the I. S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

  • September 22, 2023 12:20
    Ashwin to play today?

    Look at what coach Rahul Dravid has to say about R Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and the dying art of part-timers

    IND vs AUS: Dravid backs Suryakumar’s ‘quality’, says not a trial for Ashwin

    Despite persisting concerns over his spot in the World Cup squad, team India head coach Rahul Dravid has backed Suryakumar Yadav while confirming his place in the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday.

  • September 22, 2023 12:19
    India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs
    • Matches played: 146
    • India won: 54
    • Australia won: 82
    • No result: 10

  • September 22, 2023 12:11
    All set for series opener!
  • September 22, 2023 12:10
    Live streaming

    The first ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network and can be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.

  • September 22, 2023 12:05
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia set to be played in IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

Ravichandran Ashwin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Australia 27/1; Smith, Warner up the run rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Chinese Taipei, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India wins 3-0, advances to Top 6 Classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Singapore, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: Zeng leads 2-1 vs Ayhika; India beats Yemen 3-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Formula 1: Lawson is a talent for the future, says Horner
    Reuters
  5. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: India beats Chinese Taipei in volleyball, men’s TT team thumps Yemen
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
