IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Australia 27/1; Smith, Warner up the run rate

Key Updates
- September 22, 2023 13:59AUS 27/1 in 7 overs
Shami into his fourth over. Length ball but it keeps low, beating Smith. Rahul hasn’t been able to grab the ball neatly so far into the innings. Inside edge and the ball doesn’t go much further from the stumps but Smith and Warner run a quick single. Warner has been constantly trying to walk towards the bowler. Just a single off the over.
- September 22, 2023 13:544AUS 26/1 in 6 overs
Bumrah continues. Seams in and completely beats Warner. Very close to the stumps but no damage done. Next up, a bit short by Bumrah, Warner slashes it hard and the ball goes over the first slip for a four! Seven runs off the over.
- September 22, 2023 13:494AUS 19/1 in 5 overs
Shami to Warner, he walks down the track, pushes the ball towars mid-off and takes a quick single. A bit full, on the sixth stump and Smith drives it past covers for a four! Follows it up with a quick double. A rather change of intent by the Australian pair? Another full ball and Smith pushes it towards mid-wicket and mid-on for three runs. Eventful over for Australia.
- September 22, 2023 13:45AUS 9/1 in 4 overs
Bumrah continues. Wicket-to-wicket lines by Bumrah and Smith is happy to defend it. Two maiden overs on the trot. A fine start for India.
- September 22, 2023 13:424AUS 9/1 in 3 overs
Shami to Warner. Ball comes back into the left-hander, Warner gets beaten and KL Rahul fails to grab the ball and it goes for four byes! Tight lines by Shami, not much room on offer to Warner. No run with the bat in this over as well.
- September 22, 2023 13:36AUS 5/1 in 2 overs
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack. Starts with an outswinger and Smith defends it. Right on the money by Bumrah as well as Shami, bowling in and around the off-stump. A maiden to start with for Bumrah.
- September 22, 2023 13:30WAUS 5/1 in 1 over
Mohammed Shami with the new ball. Marsh on strike. Top of off stump to start with. A bit of a width on offer on length and Marsh begins the innings with a four on the second ball! WICKET on the fourth ball of the match! A hint of outswing and Marsh tries to defend it but ends up edging it towards the first slip.
Marsh c Shubman Gill b Shami 4(4)
Steve Smith at number three. He pushes the ball towards fine leg to begin his innings. Round the wicket for Warner, who defends it straight towards the bowler. Great start for India.
- September 22, 2023 13:25Lining up
Players are lining up for the national anthems. We begin with Australia’s first. And now onto India’s. We are done with the anthems and are all set for what could be a cracker of a series with plenty of boxes to tick for both teams.
The players are ready. Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are out in the middle.
- September 22, 2023 13:11ODI debut for Mathew Short
Mathew Short is making his ODI debut today.
- September 22, 2023 13:07Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin return but no Siraj!
- September 22, 2023 13:03Playing XIs
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa
India playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami
- September 22, 2023 13:00Toss update
KL Rahul, captain for two ODIs, and Pat Cummins are out in the middle for toss. India wins the toss and opts to bowl.
R Ashwin is in the playing XI and so is Ruturaj Gaikwad.
- September 22, 2023 12:58PITCH REPORT
Murali Kartik says it is going to be a typical high-scoring Mohali pitch. It looks hard and there won’t be much seam movement or turn. Teams should be able to chase big totals.
- September 22, 2023 12:49What happened the last time India-Australia played a bilateral series?
Australia toured India earlier this year for a four-match test series and three ODIs. While Australia lost the tests 2-1, it won the ODI series 2-1.
- September 22, 2023 12:37Cummins and Steve Smith are fully recovered ahead of ODI series
Here’s what Australian captain Pat Cummins has to say about the injury-hit squad ahead of the ODI series.
- September 22, 2023 12:32India’s aim - to iron out a few wrinkles ahead of the World Cup
While the two sides will lock horns in their World Cup opener in Chennai in three weeks, India and Australia are riding on contrasting waves of fortune and concerns ahead of their brief tussle.
Read more here:
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Middle-order in focus as India faces depleted Australia ahead of World Cup
Fresh from regaining its continental supremacy with the Asia Cup title win, India will aim to iron out a few more wrinkles when it takes on Australia in a three-match ODI series, beginning at the I. S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.
- September 22, 2023 12:20Ashwin to play today?
Look at what coach Rahul Dravid has to say about R Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and the dying art of part-timers
IND vs AUS: Dravid backs Suryakumar’s ‘quality’, says not a trial for Ashwin
Despite persisting concerns over his spot in the World Cup squad, team India head coach Rahul Dravid has backed Suryakumar Yadav while confirming his place in the playing XI for the first ODI against Australia in Mohali on Friday.
- September 22, 2023 12:19India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs
- Matches played: 146
- India won: 54
- Australia won: 82
- No result: 10
- September 22, 2023 12:11All set for series opener!
- September 22, 2023 12:10Live streaming
The first ODI between India and Australia will be aired LIVE on the Sports18 Network and can be streamed LIVE on the JioCinema app.
- September 22, 2023 12:05Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia set to be played in IS Bindra stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Australia 27/1; Smith, Warner up the run rate
- India vs Chinese Taipei, HIGHLIGHTS Volleyball Asian Games: India wins 3-0, advances to Top 6 Classification round - Hangzhou 2022 updates
- India vs Singapore, Table Tennis Live Score Asian Games: Zeng leads 2-1 vs Ayhika; India beats Yemen 3-0
- Formula 1: Lawson is a talent for the future, says Horner
- Asian Games 2023 LIVE Score, Updates from September 22: India beats Chinese Taipei in volleyball, men’s TT team thumps Yemen
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE