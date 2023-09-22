IND vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Australia 27/1; Smith, Warner up the run rate

AUS 5/1 in 1 over

Mohammed Shami with the new ball. Marsh on strike. Top of off stump to start with. A bit of a width on offer on length and Marsh begins the innings with a four on the second ball! WICKET on the fourth ball of the match! A hint of outswing and Marsh tries to defend it but ends up edging it towards the first slip.

Marsh c Shubman Gill b Shami 4(4)

Steve Smith at number three. He pushes the ball towards fine leg to begin his innings. Round the wicket for Warner, who defends it straight towards the bowler. Great start for India.

