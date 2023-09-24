IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill slams sixth ODI hundred, fifth in 2023

India opener Shubman Gill slammed his sixth One-Day International hundred during the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Gill reached the three-digit mark off 92 balls with a quick single off Sean Abbott in the 33rd over of India’s innings. He was eventually dismissed on 104 off 97 balls by Cameron Green after skying a catch to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

This was the 23-year-old’s fifth century in the format in 2023. Gill has hit two centuries against New Zealand (Hyderabad and Indore), and one each against Sri Lanka (Thiruvananthapuram), Bangladesh (Colombo) and Australia (Indore) this year. He also has a T20I century to his name in 2023, against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Gill is also the leading run-scorer in ODIs in 2023 with a whopping 1230 runs in 20 innings at an average of 72.35 while striking at 105.03. He also has five fifties to go along with his five centuries this year.

The Punjab batter had scored his maiden ODI century in August 2022 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Gill (66.10) boasts of the second best career average in one-day cricket (minimum 1000 runs), and is second only to Netherlands’ Ryan ten Doeschate, who averages 67.00 in 33 matches.

Dawid Malan (61.52) of England, Babar Azam (58.16) of Pakistan and Virat Kohli (57.38) of India round off the top five batters on that list.