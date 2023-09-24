MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia

The Men in Blue surpassed their previous best of 383 for six, set in Bengaluru in 2013. This was also India’s seventh score in excess of 350 in one-dayers against Australia.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 18:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s KL Rahul plays a shot.
India’s KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s KL Rahul plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AP

India registered its highest team score in One-Day Internationals against Australia during the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

The Men in Blue ended with 399 for five in 50 overs and surpassed their previous best of 383 for six, set in Bengaluru in 2013. This was India’s seventh score in excess of 350 in one-dayers against Australia and also its seventh highest score overall in ODIs.

Interestingly, India’s highest team score (418 for five) came at the same venue back in 2011 against West Indies. Virender Sehwag had scored a double-hundred (219) in that game as India went on to win by 153 runs.

India’s mammoth total on Sunday was set up by centurions Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as the duo stitched a 200-run partnership off 164 balls for the second wicket. After both fell in quick succession, skipper KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav struck brisk fifties and Ishan Kishan played a blistering cameo (31 off 18 balls) to ensure that India didn’t lose steam.

Australia’s Cameron Green was the most expensive bowler, conceding 103 runs in 10 overs while picking up two wickets. Sean Abbott went for 91 in his quota of 10 while Josh Hazlewood was the most economical, giving away 62 runs in 10 overs and picking up Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wicket.

