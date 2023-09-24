WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

India batter Suryakumar Yadav smashed four consecutive sixes off the bowling of Australia’s Cameron Green during the second One-Day International at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Green ended up conceding 26 runs off the 44th over of India’s innings after Suryakumar cleared the boundary rope off the first four balls of the over.

The all-rounder was brought back into the attack after going for 62 runs in his first seven overs when Suryakumar greeted him with a brutal assault. He first whipped a length ball on the pads over the long-leg boundary, then scooped over fine-leg for his second six. He then whirled his wrists for the next two sixes - first a lofted drive over covers off a full delivery and then a whip over deep midwicket. Green darted the following delivery wide outside off and Suryakumar could only miscue it to backward point for a single before KL Rahul closed out the over with another single at deep cover.

More to follow...