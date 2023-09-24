MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed against R Ashwin during 2nd ODI

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: However, Ashwin eventually won the battle against right-handed Warner as he got him out LBW.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 21:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
David Warner in action during the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
David Warner in action during the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu
infoIcon

David Warner in action during the Second ODI between India and Australia at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini/ The Hindu

Australian opening batter David Warner decided to switch from left-hand to right-handed batting to counter Ravichandran Ashwin in the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore on Sunday.

However, Ashwin eventually won the battle against right-handed Warner as he got him out LBW.

The moment came up in the 13th over of the second innings when Warner decided to take guard as a right-handed batter to face Ashwin’s off-spin.

Follow | IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI

While on the first ball Warner took a single, when he came on to strike on the third ball, he swept Ashwin for a four towards backward square leg. In that over alone, Warner scored a total of six runs off Ashwin’s bowling.

In the next over, Warner once again switched to left-hand to face Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin.

When Ashwin came onto bowl again, Warner switched to right again. He tried to reverse sweep the off spinner, got beaten by the carrom ball and umpire raised the finger to adjudge him out on the first ball of the over.

Warner got out on 53 off 39 balls.

Related Topics

David Warner /

Ravichandran Ashwin /

India vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed against R Ashwin during 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS highlights 2nd ODI: Jadeja, Ashwin pick three as India beats Australia by 99 runs (DLS)
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: India beats Australia by 99 runs, seals series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen floats her way into the pre-quarters, beats Worlds opponent
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: India beats Australia by 99 runs, seals series win
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed against R Ashwin during 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  4. WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Mumbai Indians teammate for four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill slams sixth ODI hundred, fifth in 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed against R Ashwin during 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS highlights 2nd ODI: Jadeja, Ashwin pick three as India beats Australia by 99 runs (DLS)
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: India beats Australia by 99 runs, seals series win
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: Who will the Indian football team face in round of 16 at Hangzhou 2022?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen floats her way into the pre-quarters, beats Worlds opponent
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment