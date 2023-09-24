WATCH: David Warner bats right-handed against R Ashwin during 2nd ODI

Australian opening batter David Warner decided to switch from left-hand to right-handed batting to counter Ravichandran Ashwin in the second ODI between India and Australia in Indore on Sunday.

However, Ashwin eventually won the battle against right-handed Warner as he got him out LBW.

The moment came up in the 13th over of the second innings when Warner decided to take guard as a right-handed batter to face Ashwin’s off-spin.

And Ashwin wins the contest against a right-handed Warner and becomes the highest wicket-taker in India-Australia international matches. Can we see a repeat on October 8 in Chennai? 👀@sportstarweb#INDvsAUShttps://t.co/q3QSgiVtEwpic.twitter.com/AXtVHsejyk — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) September 24, 2023

While on the first ball Warner took a single, when he came on to strike on the third ball, he swept Ashwin for a four towards backward square leg. In that over alone, Warner scored a total of six runs off Ashwin’s bowling.

In the next over, Warner once again switched to left-hand to face Ravindra Jadeja’s left-arm spin.

When Ashwin came onto bowl again, Warner switched to right again. He tried to reverse sweep the off spinner, got beaten by the carrom ball and umpire raised the finger to adjudge him out on the first ball of the over.

Warner got out on 53 off 39 balls.