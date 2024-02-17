IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal ‘is a superstar in the making’, says England opener Duckett

Referring to Yashasvi Jaiswal as a “superstar in the making”, England opener Ben Duckett stressed that his team deserved credit for changing the way Test cricket is being played by various teams.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket.

“We saw it a bit in the (English) summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket,” Duckett said when asked about Jaiswal’s counterattack that took the game away from England in the last session.

Duckett was the sole centurion for England, giving temporary control to the Three Lions against India in the third Test in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: PTI

“He looks like a superstar in the making, Unfortunately (for us), he is in some very good form at the moment. He is due a couple of low ones.”

After being pinned in all the departments right through the day’s play, Duckett, the highest individual scorer of the match, gave India full credit.

“This morning they were very good and they didn’t make it easy to score. It felt like their plans were a lot better than maybe last night and unfortunately, we just kept on losing wickets at the wrong times,” he said.

“Then with the ball, I didn’t think we bowled badly at all and Jaiswal has played another incredible innings there. He looks like an amazing player. And it’s just one of those days. We’ll come back tomorrow and give it our best.”