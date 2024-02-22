MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England named two changes to its playing eleven with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 19:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test.
India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session ahead of the fouth Test. | Photo Credit: KR DEEPAK/The Hindu

The fourth act. It is the endpoint of a narrative where the protagonist conjures up all resources available in an attempt to overcome overwhelming adversities engulfing them.

For India, England has been a foe forged in hell. The gash inflicted in Hyderabad, where it bungled a 190-run lead, is still fresh in its mind. A spate of injuries and a few forced absences haven’t helped.

But, somehow, India heads to the fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.

FULL PREVIEW BY PRANAY RAJIV: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

IND VS END 4TH TEST DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET-KEEPER
Dhruv Jurel, Ben Foakes
BATTERS
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan
ALL-ROUNDERS
R. Ashwin (vc), Ravindra Jadeja
BOWLERS
James Anderson, Tom Hartley, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: IND 7:4 ENG Credits Left: 17.5

IND VS ENG 4TH TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The third Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vihari on return to Indian team: If I win Ranji Trophy with Andhra and score enough runs, opportunities will come
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Defining act of series looms as India eyes unassailable lead against England in Ranchi
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stokes says England ready to adapt to any conditions in Ranchi
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: England announces playing XI for Ranchi Test; Robinson, Bashir to play
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai favourite in David vs Goliath quarterfinal clash against Baroda
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. ISL 10 LIVE, Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal: JFC v EBFC, Manzorro, Cleiton start, Indian Super League updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vihari on return to Indian team: If I win Ranji Trophy with Andhra and score enough runs, opportunities will come
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment