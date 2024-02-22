IND vs ENG 4th Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

The fourth act. It is the endpoint of a narrative where the protagonist conjures up all resources available in an attempt to overcome overwhelming adversities engulfing them.

For India, England has been a foe forged in hell. The gash inflicted in Hyderabad, where it bungled a 190-run lead, is still fresh in its mind. A spate of injuries and a few forced absences haven’t helped.

But, somehow, India heads to the fourth act, at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Friday, knowing that a win will all but behead the fire-breathing nemesis that is England.

INDIA PREDICTED PLAYING XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

ENGLAND PLAYING XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

IND VS ENG 4TH TEST LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

The third Test between India and England in Ranchi will be telecast live on the Sports18 network from 9:30 AM IST. The match can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.