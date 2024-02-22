MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

When will the full IPL schedule be released?

The first match of the tournament will be between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: BCCI announced only a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule, with 21 matches played over 15 days.
Representative Image: BCCI announced only a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule, with 21 matches played over 15 days. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Representative Image: BCCI announced only a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule, with 21 matches played over 15 days. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

A part of the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 22.

The tournament’s first match will be between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The match timings have remained the same for this edition: 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

However, the schedule for only 21 matches was announced on Thursday.

Why was the full IPL 2024 schedule not announced?

The schedule for only the first 15 days was released, with the remaining dates of IPL 2024 to be announced later.

Earlier, Arul Dhumal, the chairman of the tournament’s governing council, had told Sportstar that the schedule of the tournament could be announced in two halves - initially for the first fortnight, and the rest will be decided once the dates for the general elections are confirmed.

“We are keeping a tab on the situation and since the dates for the general elections are announced, we can plan the later half of the tournament accordingly,” Dhumal had said.

RELATED: IPL 2024 schedule announced: Full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings in IST

A few franchise sources had also indicated that the BCCI had informally told them about the fixtures being announced in phases, and that there were backup plans.

“Even in 2019, the entire tournament was held in India despite the general elections. And this time, too, the Board is in regular conversation with all the authorities to ensure that the tournament happens entirely in the country,” a franchise source said, adding: “There will be clarity once the Election Commission of India announces the poll dates.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule: MI full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes momentum boost against high-flying Mumbai City
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. When will the full IPL schedule be released?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG IPL 2024 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB IPL 2024 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. When will the full IPL schedule be released?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 to start on March 22, as per BCCI plans
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 auction: Trading window open from December 20
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Auction: Starc, Cummins breach Rs. 20 crore mark on a historic day in Dubai
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule: MI full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC eyes momentum boost against high-flying Mumbai City
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. When will the full IPL schedule be released?
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG IPL 2024 Schedule: Lucknow Super Giants full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. RCB IPL 2024 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore full list of matches, fixtures, dates, venues, timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment