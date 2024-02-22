When will the full IPL schedule be released?

A part of the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 22.

The tournament’s first match will be between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22. The match timings have remained the same for this edition: 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

However, the schedule for only 21 matches was announced on Thursday.

Why was the full IPL 2024 schedule not announced?

The schedule for only the first 15 days was released, with the remaining dates of IPL 2024 to be announced later.

Earlier, Arul Dhumal, the chairman of the tournament’s governing council, had told Sportstar that the schedule of the tournament could be announced in two halves - initially for the first fortnight, and the rest will be decided once the dates for the general elections are confirmed.

“We are keeping a tab on the situation and since the dates for the general elections are announced, we can plan the later half of the tournament accordingly,” Dhumal had said.

A few franchise sources had also indicated that the BCCI had informally told them about the fixtures being announced in phases, and that there were backup plans.

“Even in 2019, the entire tournament was held in India despite the general elections. And this time, too, the Board is in regular conversation with all the authorities to ensure that the tournament happens entirely in the country,” a franchise source said, adding: “There will be clarity once the Election Commission of India announces the poll dates.”