Parvej Khan fails dope test: Top Indian middle distance runner provisionally suspended

Teenage middle-distance runner Parvej Khan, who had earlier this season made a big impact with his feats in the American collegiate athletics, has tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO). He has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) with effect from August 28.

Khan was tested at the National Inter-State championships at Panchkula, Haryana, on June 27 and 28. Confirmation for a result of EPO normally takes more than other tests and it is believed the delay could have been caused by this aspect.

Khan was scheduled to compete in the 1500m in the Open National championships that started at Bengaluru on Friday, but his name has been excluded from the entries since.

Khan, who belongs to a farming family in the Mewat district of Haryana, has seven days from the receipt of the NADA letter to seek the ‘B’ sample test, failing which it would be deemed the athlete was not interested in that test. He would still have the opportunity to seek a hearing before a duly-constituted panel of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

If the charge is proved, Khan, still an under-20 athlete as per records, faces the prospect of a four-year suspension. He would be entitled to appeal any suspension that may be imposed on him before an appeal panel. Once the appeal panel gives its verdict, that would be final.

Khan also will have the chance to admit the offence and do away with the hearing process, thereby entitling him for a one-year reduction in punishment for offences that may attract suspensions of four years or more.

Khan has been given 15 days to provide his written explanations, if any, for the adverse analytical finding (AAF) along with statements. He has also been told that he could request NADA to provide him legal help in case he fulfilled the requirements for such a help.

EPO is a red blood cell boosting drug that helps in enhancing the endurance of an athlete in the doping world. In the medical field, it is used to boost red blood cells in cancer patients or for those who might need it while undergoing treatment for cancer.

EPO comes in injection form. Its detection window is limited in doping instances and thus not too many cases come to light. In India, though, there have of late been quite a number of EPO and darbepoetin (dEPO) cases especially among young athletes. The confirmation of an EPO test is done normally through analysis of urine and blood samples.

Khan had forced the athletics world to note his exploits in the US by a series of performances that showed his talent and made people at home and abroad wonder what the Haryana youngster could do in the years to come. He had a batch of indoor records in the US where he was one of the leading athletes representing the University of Florida.

His running style, with his long hair flying all over as the pace would increase in a metric mile and his habit of biting his chain around his neck as he sped towards the finish, made him an instant hit with fans at home. He was the first Indian athlete to make a track final of the NCAA championships and though he could not go beyond the semifinals in the 1500m in the NCAA outdoor championships, he had made a big impact in the American collegiate system.

He was not in a position to qualify for the Paris Olympics by the time he came over to India in June to participate in the Inter-State championships at Panchkula, which was declared as the “final selection meet” for the Olympics. He won the 1500m there in a modest time of 3:42.95. He has a personal best of 3:38. 76, clocked in the US this year.

Khan’s positive result for EPO has come as a surprise for most athletics observers in the country, already in the grip of a series of doping cases, especially in athletics, including that of javelin thrower D. P. Manu, a finallist in the last World championships in Budapest.

India could manage only the silver that Neeraj Chopra won in javelin at the Paris Olympics athletics competition while the rest, except steeplechaser Avinash Sable and the men’s 4x400m relay team, were below par.