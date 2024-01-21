MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: England’s Harry Brook to return home, to miss India Test tour

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday posted a statement saying that the youngster will be returning home with ‘immediate effect.’

Published : Jan 21, 2024 14:52 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harry Brook of England bats during a nets session. (File Photo)
Harry Brook of England bats during a nets session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Harry Brook of England bats during a nets session. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Harry Brook will be returning to England and will not take part in the five-match Test series against India.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday posted a statement saying that the youngster will be returning home with ‘immediate effect.’

“Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men’s Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India,” the statement said.

“The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space,” the statement added.

The England selectors will confirm a replacement player for the tour in due course.

England will take on India in the first Test, starting in Hyderabad on Janury 25. The team will then travel to Vizag for the second, starting from Febury 2-6.

Rajkot will be hosting the third Test from February 15-19 while Ranchi will host the penultimate one from February 23-27. Dharamsala will be the final venue of the series, where the teams will compete from March 7–11.

Updated England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

