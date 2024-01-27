IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33

- January 27, 2024 11:05W10th over
Wicket slowing down quite a lot now. Axar’s first ball of the over is punched through extra cover for three. Duckett turns one to the legside for a single. Was very close to the short leg fielder.
WICKET!! Ashwin gets one to go straight with the angle. Manages to catch Crawley’s outside edge and Rohit has an easy catch at slip.
Crawley c Rohit b Ashwin 31(33)
Ollie Pope in at 3. Gets off the mark with a couple.
- January 27, 2024 11:00ENG 39/0 in 8 overs
Six!! Crawley steps down and lofts Axar right back down the ground for six. Positive footwork from the opener. Four!! Duckett connects his reverse sweep and gets another boundary.
Crawley misses his sweep against Ashwin. Appeals for LBW but the impact was outside off. Four!! Boundary to finish the over to extra cover from Crawley.
- January 27, 2024 10:51ENG 20/0 in 6 overs
Axar into the attack. Duckett attempts a reverse sweep but the ball bounced a touch too much and he misses his swipe. Two runs from the over.
Duckett brings the reverse against Ashwin but he finds short third to perfection. Four!! Crawley goes the same route but manages to get it through the vacant cover region for a boundary.
- January 27, 2024 10:48ENG 11/0 in 4 overs
Ashwin continues. Chance!! Ashwin comes around the wicket to Crawley and forces him to fend off the front foot. Wasn’t very far away from the short leg fielder.
- January 27, 2024 10:45ENG 10/0 in 3 overs
Four!! Slightly wide from Bumrah, Crawley punches it through the covers for a boundary. Bumrah brings out the slower delivery but it is well outside off and left alone.
- January 27, 2024 10:41ENG 6/0 in 2 overs
Ashwin starts from the over end. Gets the inside edge of Duckett first ball. Trickles past short leg and he gets a single. Four!! Crawley brings out the reverse sweep right after almost being caught at short leg.
- January 27, 2024 10:34ENG 0/0 in 1 over
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walk out to the middle. 191 runs the first target for England to prevent an innings defeat.
Bumrah gets proceedings underway in the second innings. Maiden over to start with.
- January 27, 2024 10:23IND 436/10 in 121 overs
Rehan Ahmed from the other end. OUT! Axar is bowled as he tries to make a room. India all out with a lead of 190 runs.
- January 27, 2024 10:13IND 436/9
Root strikes! Jadeja has been trapped in front. Umpires raises his finger. Jadeja reviews though. Looks like the ball has touched both bat and pad at the same time. Will be a very tough call to be made. Wickets and Impact both umpire’s call and Jadeja walks back after scoring 87.
Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in. OUT! Golden duck. Through his defence and cleans up the stumps. India is suddenly nine down.
Mohammed Siraj, number 11, to face the hat-trick ball. Presses forward and defended.
- January 27, 2024 10:05IND 436/7
Jack Leach into the attack replacing Mark Wood. Axar drives him for four twice in the over. Good over for India.
- January 27, 2024 10:04IND 427/7
India in no mood to take any risks. Looks like Axar and Jadeja have been asked to bat as long as possible, accumulate as many runs as they can to completely bat England out of the game.
- January 27, 2024 09:56IND 427/7
Just one ball has troubled Jadeja so far today. Root turning it away and almost taking the outside edge off Jadeja’s bat.
- January 27, 2024 09:48IND 425/7
Just two runs coming in the last two overs. Root and Wood are right on the money while Jadeja and Axar are happy to take their time this morning.
- January 27, 2024 09:38IND 423/7
Joe Root from the other end. Another one-run over. Indian batters in no hurry.
- January 27, 2024 09:31IND 422/7
Mark Wood to begin the proceedings today. Round the wicket. Jadeja takes a quick single on the very first ball of the day. Just a single from the first over.
- January 27, 2024 09:29All set for day 3
Players are out in the middle. How much more can India add to the 175-run lead? Will Jadeja reach his hundred? All these questions will be answered shortly. Stay tuned.
- January 27, 2024 09:15For Jeetan Patel, England will keep getting better in this series
For now though, the team is only thinking about the remaining three Indian wickets.
- January 27, 2024 09:06Jaiswal has no regrets after missing out on a Test century!
- January 27, 2024 08:46Day 2 summary
- Yashasvi Jaiswal falls on 80 in first over of the day.
- KL Rahul stitches fifty run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. He falls for 86.
- Jadeja then adds 68 runs with KS Bharat before partnering with Axar Patel till the end of the day.
- England bowlers unable to put pressure on Indian batters. All of them fall for attacking shots while R Ashwin was run out.
- India finishes day 2 with 175 runs lead.Here’s the day report with all the details:
- January 27, 2024 08:39Live streaming info
Day 3 of the India vs England first Test will be telecasted on Sports18 network and can be live streamed on JioCinema.
- January 27, 2024 08:28Welcome!
Welcome to the live coverage of the third day’s play of the first Test between India and England being played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The day is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay falls for 366 vs AP; Jagadeesan, Pradosh smash centuries for TN v Chandigarh
- Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup of Nations
- FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India beats South Africa 6-3 to enter final
- Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE