IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33

10th over

Wicket slowing down quite a lot now. Axar’s first ball of the over is punched through extra cover for three. Duckett turns one to the legside for a single. Was very close to the short leg fielder.

WICKET!! Ashwin gets one to go straight with the angle. Manages to catch Crawley’s outside edge and Rohit has an easy catch at slip.

Crawley c Rohit b Ashwin 31(33)

Ollie Pope in at 3. Gets off the mark with a couple.