MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33

IND vs ENG, Live Score: Follow the live score, updates and commentary from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England at Hyderabad.

Updated : Jan 27, 2024 11:15 IST

Team Sportstar
England's Joe Root celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja.
England's Joe Root celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
lightbox-info

England's Joe Root celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja. | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live score, updates and scores from Day 3 of the first Test between India and England in Hyderabad. 

  • January 27, 2024 11:05
    W
    10th over

    Wicket slowing down quite a lot now. Axar’s first ball of the over is punched through extra cover for three. Duckett turns one to the legside for a single. Was very close to the short leg fielder.

    WICKET!! Ashwin gets one to go straight with the angle. Manages to catch Crawley’s outside edge and Rohit has an easy catch at slip.

    Crawley c Rohit b Ashwin 31(33)

    Ollie Pope in at 3. Gets off the mark with a couple. 

  • January 27, 2024 11:00
    ENG 39/0 in 8 overs

    Six!! Crawley steps down and lofts Axar right back down the ground for six. Positive footwork from the opener. Four!! Duckett connects his reverse sweep and gets another boundary.

    Crawley misses his sweep against Ashwin. Appeals for LBW but the impact was outside off. Four!! Boundary to finish the over to extra cover from Crawley.

  • January 27, 2024 10:51
    ENG 20/0 in 6 overs

    Axar into the attack. Duckett attempts a reverse sweep but the ball bounced a touch too much and he misses his swipe. Two runs from the over.

    Duckett brings the reverse against Ashwin but he finds short third to perfection. Four!! Crawley goes the same route but manages to get it through the vacant cover region for a boundary.

  • January 27, 2024 10:48
    ENG 11/0 in 4 overs

    Ashwin continues. Chance!! Ashwin comes around the wicket to Crawley and forces him to fend off the front foot. Wasn’t very far away from the short leg fielder.

  • January 27, 2024 10:45
    ENG 10/0 in 3 overs

    Four!! Slightly wide from Bumrah, Crawley punches it through the covers for a boundary. Bumrah brings out the slower delivery but it is well outside off and left alone.

  • January 27, 2024 10:41
    ENG 6/0 in 2 overs

    Ashwin starts from the over end. Gets the inside edge of Duckett first ball. Trickles past short leg and he gets a single. Four!! Crawley brings out the reverse sweep right after almost being caught at short leg. 

  • January 27, 2024 10:34
    ENG 0/0 in 1 over

    Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett walk out to the middle. 191 runs the first target for England to prevent an innings defeat. 

    Bumrah gets proceedings underway in the second innings. Maiden over to start with.

  • January 27, 2024 10:23
    IND 436/10 in 121 overs

    Rehan Ahmed from the other end. OUT! Axar is bowled as he tries to make a room. India all out with a lead of 190 runs. 

  • January 27, 2024 10:13
    IND 436/9

    Root strikes! Jadeja has been trapped in front. Umpires raises his finger. Jadeja reviews though. Looks like the ball has touched both bat and pad at the same time. Will be a very tough call to be made. Wickets and Impact both umpire’s call and Jadeja walks back after scoring 87. 

    Jasprit Bumrah is the new man in. OUT! Golden duck. Through his defence and cleans up the stumps. India is suddenly nine down. 

    Mohammed Siraj, number 11, to face the hat-trick ball. Presses forward and defended. 

  • January 27, 2024 10:05
    IND 436/7

    Jack Leach into the attack replacing Mark Wood. Axar drives him for four twice in the over. Good over for India. 

  • January 27, 2024 10:04
    IND 427/7

    India in no mood to take any risks. Looks like Axar and Jadeja have been asked to bat as long as possible, accumulate as many runs as they can to completely bat England out of the game. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:56
    IND 427/7

    Just one ball has troubled Jadeja so far today. Root turning it away and almost taking the outside edge off Jadeja’s bat. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:48
    IND 425/7

    Just two runs coming in the last two overs. Root and Wood are right on the money while Jadeja and Axar are happy to take their time this morning. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:38
    IND 423/7

    Joe Root from the other end. Another one-run over. Indian batters in no hurry. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:31
    IND 422/7

    Mark Wood to begin the proceedings today. Round the wicket. Jadeja takes a quick single on the very first ball of the day. Just a single from the first over. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:29
    All set for day 3

    Players are out in the middle. How much more can India add to the 175-run lead? Will Jadeja reach his hundred? All these questions will be answered shortly. Stay tuned. 

  • January 27, 2024 09:15
    For Jeetan Patel, England will keep getting better in this series

    For now though, the team is only thinking about the remaining three Indian wickets. 

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel

    England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said that they were only thinking about taking the remaining three wickets and not about the margin of deficit.

  • January 27, 2024 09:06
    Jaiswal has no regrets after missing out on a Test century!

    Here’s what he said after scoring 80. 

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No regrets to Jaiswal after missing out on century

    Yashasvi Jaiswal has no regrets about missing out on a well-deserved century and said that his motto is to contribute to the team’s success rather than focusing on personal milestones.

  • January 27, 2024 08:46
    Day 2 summary

    - Yashasvi Jaiswal falls on 80 in first over of the day. 

    - KL Rahul stitches fifty run partnerships with Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. He falls for 86. 

    - Jadeja then adds 68 runs with KS Bharat before partnering with Axar Patel till the end of the day. 

    - England bowlers unable to put pressure on Indian batters. All of them fall for attacking shots while R Ashwin was run out. 

    - India finishes day 2 with 175 runs lead. 

    Here’s the day report with all the details:

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rahul, Jadeja hit half-centuries as India tightens grip on second day

    Twin half-centuries from Rahul and Jadeja helped India finish on 421/7 at stumps in reply to England’s 246 with a strong lead of 175 runs in the 1st Test on Friday. 

  • January 27, 2024 08:39
    Live streaming info

    Day 3 of the India vs England first Test will be telecasted on Sports18 network and can be live streamed on JioCinema

  • January 27, 2024 08:28
    Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the third day’s play of the first Test between India and England being played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. The day is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Related Topics

India /

England /

India vs England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay falls for 366 vs AP; Jagadeesan, Pradosh smash centuries for TN v Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup of Nations
    AP
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India beats South Africa 6-3 to enter final
    PTI
  5. Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2: It was a tough day, says England assistant coach Jeetan Patel
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Saurabh Kumar grabs his 22nd five-for as India A close-in on victory over Lions
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No regrets to Jaiswal after missing out on century
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Malik denies match-fixing claims in BPL, says left league after speaking to Tamim
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: India 436 all out, leads by 190 runs; Jadeja scores 87; Ashwin removes Crawley for 33
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 4 Day 2 Updates: Tanmay falls for 366 vs AP; Jagadeesan, Pradosh smash centuries for TN v Chandigarh
    Team Sportstar
  3. Egyptian football officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup of Nations
    AP
  4. FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup: India beats South Africa 6-3 to enter final
    PTI
  5. Anuradha Devi wins silver on ISSF World Cup debut
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment