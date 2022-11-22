Cricket

IND vs NZ: India wins series 1-0, rain-hit 3rd T20I ends in a tie

Chasing the total, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play. With incessant rain lashing McLean Park, the match couldn’t be resumed.

Team Sportstar
Napier  22 November, 2022 16:51 IST
Mohammad Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match for picking a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in the final T20I.

Mohammad Siraj was awarded the Player of the Match for picking a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in the final T20I. | Photo Credit: AP

India clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method following rain interruption here on Tuesday.

India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after Tim Southee decided to bat.

India was at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play and hence the fixture was declared a tie.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored half-centuries. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs. Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37); India: 75 for 4 in 9 overs (Hardik Pandya 30 not out; Tim Southee 2/27). 

