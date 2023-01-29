Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second T20I between India and New Zealand from Lucknow.
Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. Kuldeep drops short and Mitchell drags it through the on-side for FOUR.
Change in bowling as Deepak Hooda replaces Sundar. A brilliant start from Hooda as he concedes only two singles from the first four balls. Hooda to Phillips, OUT! very weird approach from the batters of New Zealand. Phillips also tries to reverse sweep but misjudge the speed as the ball crashes into stumps. Third wicket falls for India as spinners are dominating the play here. Only two runs came from the over.
Chahal bowls his second over. Quicker delivery going down the leg as Chahal starts with a wide. Three dot balls to follow as he is keeping his length tight and to keep batters in check. Phillips steers the fourth ball over covers and takes couple of runs as Mavi fumbles. Chahal to Phillps, edged and goes to backward square leg. Huge shout from Chahal but the inside edge saves the batter here. Only four came from the over.
Washington Sundar continues from the other end. Two singles from the first three deliveries. Sundar to Conway, four from wide, poor line from Sundar, going down the line and races away for a boundary. Sundar to Conway, OUT! he tries to reverse sweep but the ball misses the bat and goes straight to Kishan after making a contact with gloves, umpire wastes no time to give this out. Conway straightaway reviews it and looks very confident but the UltraEdge shows clear spike as Conway departs after scoring 11. Glenn Phillips comes in at no. four for NZ. He gets off the mark with a single as eight runs came along with a wicket off this over.
Conway c Ishan Kishan b Washington Sundar 11(14) [4s-1]
Chahal replaces Sundar. A cracker from Chahal. Tosses one up nicely towards middle-and-leg and turns the ball square past Allen’s outside-edge. Chahal to Allen, OUT! Drags one on to the stumps. Allen attempts to break the rut with a reverse-sweep but Chahal skids one through to find the edge to hit the stumps. First wicket for India. Mark Chapman in at 3. Fuller delivery and Chapman attempts to sweep as the ball lands on his front foot. A stifled appeal from the close-in fielders. Top start from Chahal, a wicket-maiden!
Finn Allen b Chahal 11 (10b 2x4)
Top-edge and dropped by Kishan! Hardik sends in a rising delivery and Allen steps out to get a top-edge just past Kishan’s leaping effort to grab the ball for FOUR. Length from Hardik and Allen plays an audacious paddle to guide the ball past the keeper for FOUR. A couple of singles to follow. Hardik slides the ball into a charging Allen. He mishits the ball towards mid-on and gets another single.
Washington Sundar into the attack. Sundar constricts Conway with tight lines in his first over. The ball stops on the surface slightly as Conway finds two runs. A top-edge over the keep off the last ball helps Conway retain strike with a single.
Hardik Pandya takes the new ball. Finn Allen on strike with Devon Conway at the other end.
Hardik starts with a short ball. Allen pulls it down to fine-leg for a single. A touch fuller from Hardik and Conway swipes it over mid-wicket for the first FOUR. A single to follow. Six runs from the first over.
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
TOSS: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat.
Hardik Pandya:We were also thinking about batting first. It can’t difficult than this in a bilateral series, looking forward to this game. We are going to make mistakes and we’ll learn from them. It might turn. Umran misses out, Yuzi comes in.
Santner: We are gonna have a bat. The stats say that it’s challenging to chase. Had a tough ODI series, nice to bounce back. The key is to take wickets through the middle.
Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner at the centre.
Danny Morrison: One of the bigger grounds in India. 69m square on one side, 67m on the other side and 77m today for the straight hit.
Ajit Agarkar: It has a tacky look to it. It is a red soil pitch like Mumbai. If there is grip or movement off the pitch it will be quick and the batter will not have time. Fairly firm pitch. Team batting second would be hoping for dew, if not, this could be difficult to bat on.
Will Prithvi Shaw make a comeback or will India stay put on getting it right with the same XI? Toss coming up in a few minutes.
India will have to rectify a few flaws in order to challenge New Zealand in the second T20I here on Sunday.
The Indian pacers failed to adjust to a spin-friendly track at Ranchi in the first T20I on Friday, leading to a 21-run win for the Kiwis.
The very first ball delivered by off-spinner Washington Sundar, brought into the attack in the third over, should have provided a big clue. From a good length, Sundar got the ball to grip the surface and turn in sharply, catching a surprised Finn Allen on the thigh. It should have been clear that the pitch offered spongy bounce, but this tell was ignored by speedsters Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.
Instead of sticking to cutters and slower balls, the trio bowled full and wide at full tilt. The New Zealand batters were happy to sit back and swing for the fences. Arshdeep, in particular, will look to get the yorkers right, having conceded 27 runs in a wayward final over.
The all-round performance of Washington came as a silver lining. The Tamil Nadu cricketer kept a hard length with his flat trajectory, tying up the batters in knots. He excelled with the bat as well, striking a few clean hits in a 28-ball 50. Washington may have got his chance only because Ravindra Jadeja is out injured and Axar Patel is on a personal break, but he is certainly making it count.
From starting his career primarily as a top-order batter, Washington has evolved into a frontline spinner who can also operate as a lower middle-order finisher. “Growing up, I always used to bat up the order - open or bat at number three - but this shift happened ever since I started to play a lot of T20 practice. If you practice any skillset really hard, you will eventually get it,” Washington said in the post-match press conference at Ranchi.
In T20Is, the Indian batting relies heavily on Suryakumar Yadav. This was evidenced in the first outing, when the home team’s chase was derailed when Suryakumar departed for 47. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi - all dismissed for single-digit scores - will have to do their part and share the burden with Suryakumar.
- Ashwin Achal
The squads:
India: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, and Mukesh Kumar.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.
(Match starts at 7 p.m.)
When and where to watch IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?
The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played in Lucknow on Sunday from 7PM IST.
The IND vs NZ 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and streamed online through Hotstar.