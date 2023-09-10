MagazineBuy Print

India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four 2023: Here is how you can watch the India vs Pakistan Super Four match that will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 07:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Hardik Pandya plays a shot during its match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy.
FILE PHOTO: India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during its match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Hardik Pandya plays a shot during its match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Kandy. | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

India will face rival Pakistan for the second time in the 2023 Asia Cup, in the third match of the Super Four stage on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The previous encounter between the two teams ended in a no result after rain played spoilsport during the 2023 Asia Cup group stages.

READ MATCH PREVIEW: India gears up to face Shaheen Afridi with a little help from a Sri Lankan

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four - Live Streaming Info

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ: Pakistan announces Playing XI for Super Four match against India

Where will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match be played?

The India vs Pakitan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

