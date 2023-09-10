India and Pakistan will play yet again in the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Their first match, played during the group stage in Kandy, was washed away due to rain. And now, a week later, rain again threatens the fate of this contest.

The chances of precipation are the highest around noon and gradually reduce as the day goes on. Some forecasts earlier had predicted for rain after 2PM.

What happens in case of rain today?

The match officials will make all possible efforts to end the match today. This include:

Reducing the number of overs to get a result. A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in each innings to constitute a result.

The hours of play can be extended by 90 minutes on match day

If the match cannot be completed on Sunday, the teams will attempt to finish it on Monday, continuing from where they left off

11:10 PM IST

The weather held up for the game on Saturday between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and it seems okay to play right now as well. Our reporter Dhruva Prasad with an update from Colombo.

10:50 PM IST

The ACC announced that there will be a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan fixture in the Super 4 stage. But what exactly are the rules for the same.

Explained: What are the rules for the reserve day?

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

ND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.

Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.