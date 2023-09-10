IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Shreyas Iyer ruled out due to back spasm

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four game between India and Pakistan, captain Rohit Sharma announced at the toss on Sunday.

The captain announced that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul will replace Shreyas in the playing XI for the game against Pakistan. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also makes a return to the team following the birth of his son.

LIVE BLOG: Follow live scores and updates from the IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super Four Match in Colombo

Shreyas had made his return to the team just before the Asia Cup this year after a long layoff following a back injury following the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar trophy in India in March 2023.

Iyer’s slipped disc meant that he missed IPL 2023 for the Kolkata Knight Riders and all the international matches between March and September after going under the knife for the injury.

Iyer played the first two matches of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup, scoring 14 in the match against Pakistan before being dismissed by Haris Rauf, trying to pull a short delivery.

The Mumbai batter did not get a chance to bat in India’s facile win over Nepal.