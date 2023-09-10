IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch

Key Updates
- September 10, 2023 13:45Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table
- September 10, 2023 13:35Sportstar’s takeaways from India vs Pakistan group stage match
Though the game was washed out due to inclement weather, there were plenty of learnings for India. Especially after its top order gave in against the pace trio of Pakistan.
Here are Amol and Dhruva giving their take on the match.
- September 10, 2023 13:32Rules for Reserve Day
Wondering whether the game will restart again if it goes to the reserve day? Sportstar has you covered.
Check the rules and playing conditions for the India vs Pakistan reserve day here.
- September 10, 2023 13:29Pakistan Starting Lineup
In a rather surprising move, Pakistan released its playing 11 for the match today one day before the game. It shows how settled a side Pakistan is.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
- September 10, 2023 13:26Sportstar’s Dhruva Prasad from the ground
- September 10, 2023 13:22India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman
All Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav
IND 5-6 PAK | Credits Left: 6
- September 10, 2023 13:18A reserve day for India vs Pakistan
A last minute addition was made to the schedule of Asia Cup 2023. For the sake of getting a result between India and Pakistan’s match today, the ACC added a reserve day on Monday. In case the match is suspended today due to bad weather, the play will continue on Monday. But was it really the only reason. Sportstar’s Amol Karhadkar breaks down the decision for you.
- September 10, 2023 13:13Clear skies in Colombo
Heartening pictures from the R Premadasa Stadium. There an abundant blue in the sky as we move closer to the match.
- September 10, 2023 13:06IT IS INDIA VS PAKISTAN!
Hello to one and all. With crossed fingers, we welcome you to the live coverage of what promises to be a thrilling India-Pakistan clash. But, and this a big but, for a second time this Asia Cup, the result of the game will be at the mercy of the weather.
After the first game was called off due to bad weather in Kandy, the weather gods look in the mood to make another appearance in Colombo. The weather held up for Saturday’s game and by the looks of it, it should be fine for play to proceed today.
You can follow the weather updates in Colombo live on Sportstar.
- September 10, 2023 12:55LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain stays away for now in IND v PAK
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will win the toss today, IND or PAK?
- India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE