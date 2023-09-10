IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch

IT IS INDIA VS PAKISTAN!

Hello to one and all. With crossed fingers, we welcome you to the live coverage of what promises to be a thrilling India-Pakistan clash. But, and this a big but, for a second time this Asia Cup, the result of the game will be at the mercy of the weather.

After the first game was called off due to bad weather in Kandy, the weather gods look in the mood to make another appearance in Colombo. The weather held up for Saturday’s game and by the looks of it, it should be fine for play to proceed today.

You can follow the weather updates in Colombo live on Sportstar.