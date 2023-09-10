MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch

IND vs PAK: Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match being played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated : Sep 10, 2023 13:46 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super match.
Catch the live score and updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super match. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super match. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game between India and Pakistan.

  • September 10, 2023 13:45
    Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table

    super 4 pts table.png

  • September 10, 2023 13:35
    Sportstar’s takeaways from India vs Pakistan group stage match

    Though the game was washed out due to inclement weather, there were plenty of learnings for India. Especially after its top order gave in against the pace trio of Pakistan.

    Here are Amol and Dhruva giving their take on the match.

  • September 10, 2023 13:32
    Rules for Reserve Day

    Wondering whether the game will restart again if it goes to the reserve day? Sportstar has you covered.

    Check the rules and playing conditions for the India vs Pakistan reserve day here.

  • September 10, 2023 13:29
    Pakistan Starting Lineup

    In a rather surprising move, Pakistan released its playing 11 for the match today one day before the game. It shows how settled a side Pakistan is.

    Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

  • September 10, 2023 13:26
    Sportstar’s Dhruva Prasad from the ground
  • September 10, 2023 13:22
    India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction

    Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

    Batters: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Fakhar Zaman

    All Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan

    Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Kuldeep Yadav

    IND 5-6 PAK | Credits Left: 6

  • September 10, 2023 13:18
    A reserve day for India vs Pakistan

    A last minute addition was made to the schedule of Asia Cup 2023. For the sake of getting a result between India and Pakistan’s match today, the ACC added a reserve day on Monday. In case the match is suspended today due to bad weather, the play will continue on Monday. But was it really the only reason. Sportstar’s Amol Karhadkar breaks down the decision for you.

  • September 10, 2023 13:13
    Clear skies in Colombo

    Heartening pictures from the R Premadasa Stadium. There an abundant blue in the sky as we move closer to the match.

  • September 10, 2023 13:06
    IT IS INDIA VS PAKISTAN!

    Hello to one and all. With crossed fingers, we welcome you to the live coverage of what promises to be a thrilling India-Pakistan clash. But, and this a big but, for a second time this Asia Cup, the result of the game will be at the mercy of the weather.

    After the first game was called off due to bad weather in Kandy, the weather gods look in the mood to make another appearance in Colombo. The weather held up for Saturday’s game and by the looks of it, it should be fine for play to proceed today.

    You can follow the weather updates in Colombo live on Sportstar.

  • September 10, 2023 12:55
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Sunday, September 10.

    Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match today?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain stays away for now in IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will win the toss today, IND or PAK?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will win the toss today, IND or PAK?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain stays away for now in IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  4. When there’s no frontline bowlers someone needs to chip in: Shanaka
    PTI
  5. Warner, Labuschagne hundreds set up another big Australia ODI win over South Africa
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss and weather updates, when and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE Colombo Weather Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain stays away for now in IND v PAK
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan LIVE Toss Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Who will win the toss today, IND or PAK?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND vs PAK Playing 11 updates, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming info, Asia Cup Super Four 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment