MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Want to see an aggressive start from SRH, says captain Cummins

Cummins was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction, and the Australian has replaced South African Aiden Markram as their captain.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 11:36 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Pat Cummins during a Press conference.
Pat Cummins during a Press conference. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Pat Cummins during a Press conference. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins hopes his team can make an aggressive start in the IPL this season and gain some early grounds.

Cummins was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year’s player auction, and the Australian has replaced South African Aiden Markram as their captain.

“A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata’s a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their ‘X’ account.

The Hyderabad outfit will begins its IPL campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the former team of Cummins, at the Eden Garden on March 23.

The pacer said he wanted to work closely with the players and coaching staff to get the maximum results during the tournament.

“I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don’t know too well…get to know them.

“Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” said Cummins.

The 30-year-old, who had led Australia to the WTC, Ashes, and the World Cup triumphs last year, was excited to see a blend of youth and experience in the SRH ranks.

“I think we’ve got a great mix. We’ve got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we’ve got some exciting young talent.

“I’m super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I’ve only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pat Cummins /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Bhuvneshwar Kumar /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Want to see an aggressive start from SRH, says captain Cummins
    PTI
  2. Best not to host 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds needed, says Malaysia sports minister
    Reuters
  3. Perez downplays speculation of Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes
    AP
  4. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
  5. BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Want to see an aggressive start from SRH, says captain Cummins
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. If Rahul performs well in IPL, reward will be T20 World Cup slot: LSG head coach Langer
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Want to see an aggressive start from SRH, says captain Cummins
    PTI
  2. Best not to host 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds needed, says Malaysia sports minister
    Reuters
  3. Perez downplays speculation of Red Bull teammate Verstappen leaving to join Mercedes
    AP
  4. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
  5. BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment