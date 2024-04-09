MagazineBuy Print

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans looks to revive campaign on visit to Rajasthan Royals

After losing back-to-back games to Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, a win in Jaipur could put Gujarat Titans’ campaign back on track

Published : Apr 09, 2024 18:48 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during a practice session.
Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu
infoIcon

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill during a practice session. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena/The Hindu

It’s a tale of contrasting fortunes. With four wins in as many outings, Rajasthan Royals sits comfortably atop the points table, whereas Gujarat Titans - with three losses and two victories - finds itself struggling in the middle of the table.

The two teams will square off at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday in an Indian Premier League fixture with different perspectives. For the Royals, it will be about making the most of the home conditions and inching closer to sealing a playoffs berth, while the Titans need to address the injury woes and bring their campaign back on track.

True to its reputation, the surface could suit the batters and expectations will be high from Jos Buttler. Overcoming a lacklustre start to the campaign, Buttler showcased a resurgence in form against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with an unbeaten century and steered his team to victory.

The England limited-overs captain enjoys a promising record against the Titans - amassing 190 runs in five innings - though the same cannot be said about the Royals. Of the five matches, the Titans have emerged victorious four times, with only one contest going Royals’ way.

However, having clicked all the boxes so far, the home team remains a favourite against the Titans, who have looked unsettled so far. While there have been glimpses of brilliance from captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the team has failed to live up to its potential.

A niggle forced David Miller to miss out on the game against Punjab Kings. However, Titans bowler Spencer Johnson said that Miller is ‘not too far away’ from returning to the side and will be available for the next game ‘if not this one’. Miller had a long batting session in the nets too.

The Royals will miss out on the services of Sandeep Sharma, who according to the team’s assistant coach Trevor Penney, is recovering and ‘could be available for selection’ from the next game.

Despite Yashasvi Jaiswal struggling with just 39 runs in four games, Royals’ batting department has looked sorted this season with captain Sanju Samson leading from the front. And, with a vastly experienced bowling unit doing its bit, Royals have been unstoppable so far and it hopes to keep the juggernaut rolling.

