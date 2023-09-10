IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What are the rules for reserve day?

India and Pakistan are set to face off yet again at the Asia Cup 2023 when they play their Super 4 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Rain had prevented a result when the two played in the group stage in Kandy on September 2.

The weather forecast in Colombo on Sunday hints that rain interruptions could yet again mar the sought-after contest. To avoid a wash out, the ACC on Friday added a reserve day for the match.

ALSO READ : Asia Cup Super Four points table

In case play is not possible on Sunday, the game will be played at the same venue a day later i.e. Monday, September 3.

WHEN DOES PLAY GO TO RESERVE DAY?

Match officials will take all neccessary measures to ensure that a result is achieved on the original match day. For instance, in case of a prolonged rain interruption, the match can be reduced in overs.

A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result. If this is not possible, the match moves to the reserve day.

Bizarre turn of events in the #AsiaCup today 😶



Is it fair that only #INDvPAK has a reserve day?



📽️: @karhacterpic.twitter.com/tUHjTsq9lX — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 8, 2023

WILL THE MATCH RESTART ON RESERVE DAY?

The reserve day is a continuation of a match and not a restart. Hence, the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.

If no play is possible on the original match day, the full ODI will commence on the Reserve Day.

ALSO READ: Pakistan announces Playing XI for Super Four match against India

DO ALL ASIA CUP 2023 SUPER 4 MATCHES HAVE RESERVE DAYS?

No, they do not. In a rather questionable move, the reserve day was added just to the India vs Pakistan fixture.

The remaining Super 4 games will be termed ‘No Result’ in case play is not possible on the original match day.