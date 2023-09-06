Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: Pakistan go top with win over Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament heads into its second phase with the advent of the Super 4s stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

All teams are set to play each other once in this stage with the top two teams going on to play the final scheduled to be held at Colombo on Sunday, 17 September.

Pakistan opened its account in the Super 4 stage with a win over Bangladesh at Lahore.

Here is the points table of Asia Cup Super 4 stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.