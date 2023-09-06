MagazineBuy Print

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table: Pakistan go top with win over Bangladesh

The Asia Cup Super 4s phase involves Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 21:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ERANGA JAYAWARDENA/ AP
Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam, right, shakes hands with Indian captain Rohit Sharma after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: ERANGA JAYAWARDENA/ AP

The Asia Cup 2023 ODI tournament heads into its second phase with the advent of the Super 4s stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

All teams are set to play each other once in this stage with the top two teams going on to play the final scheduled to be held at Colombo on Sunday, 17 September.

Pakistan opened its account in the Super 4 stage with a win over Bangladesh at Lahore.

Here is the points table of Asia Cup Super 4 stage comprising India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

TEAM MATCHES WON LOST POINTS NRR
PAKISTAN 1 1 0 2 +1.051
SRI LANKA 0 0 0 0 -
INDIA 0 0 0 0 -
BANGLADESH 1 0 1 0 -1.051

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Pakistan /

Sri Lanka /

India /

Bangladesh

