Pakistan Cricket Board put out the playing lineup for Pakistan’s Asia Cup Super 4 match against India in Colombo on Sunday.

The two sides will face each other for the second time in the Asia Cup as India opens its Super 4 campaign. The first match, in the group stage, was washed out due to incessant rain.

Forecasts suggest that rain might play spoilsport yet again. On Friday, the ACC added a reserve day on September 11 for the fixture.

Here is the starting lineup:

Babar Azam (c)

Shadab Khan (vc)

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Faheem Ashraf

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Pakistan has already secured a win in the Super 4 stage and a second victory will put it in driver’s seat to advance to the final. It beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday.