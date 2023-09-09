Pakistan Cricket Board put out the playing lineup for Pakistan’s Asia Cup Super 4 match against India in Colombo on Sunday.
The two sides will face each other for the second time in the Asia Cup as India opens its Super 4 campaign. The first match, in the group stage, was washed out due to incessant rain.
Forecasts suggest that rain might play spoilsport yet again. On Friday, the ACC added a reserve day on September 11 for the fixture.
Here is the starting lineup:
- Babar Azam (c)
- Shadab Khan (vc)
- Fakhar Zaman
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Salman Ali Agha
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
- Faheem Ashraf
- Naseem Shah
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Haris Rauf
Pakistan has already secured a win in the Super 4 stage and a second victory will put it in driver’s seat to advance to the final. It beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on Wednesday.
