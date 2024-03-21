MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said he wanted a foreign coaching and support staff to work with the Pakistan team because of the upcoming ICC events including the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 10:38 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Justin Langer.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Langer. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Justin Langer. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After Shane Watson turned down the offer, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in contact with several foreign coaches, including Justin Langer and Gary Kirsten, to work with the national team as head coach on a long-term contract.

According to the “Jang” newspaper, the PCB has contacted high-profile names such as Langer, Kirsten, Mike Hesson, Matthew Hayden, Eoin Morgan and Phil Simmons.

The PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi said he wanted a foreign coaching and support staff to work with the Pakistan team because of the upcoming ICC events including the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Also read | Gayle wants pace sensation Joseph in West Indies squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Zaka Ashraf, the former PCB chairman, had sidelined foreign coaches, Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick after the World Cup in India, opting to turn towards domestic former players as coaches.

The foreign coaches were released from their contracts with three month’s salaries under a mutual agreement.

“It is because of the PCB’s poor track record in appointing and sacking coaches -- foreign and local -- in the past that others are now very reluctant to accept any offer from the PCB,” a board official conceded.

Related stories

Related Topics

Justin Langer /

Pakistan Cricket Board /

Gary Kirsten

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
  2. BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2023 Recap: When Jadeja’s heroics guided Chennai to title win against Gujarat, Gill stole the show with batting heroics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Players, fans pay their respects to Fiorentina GM Barone
    Reuters
  5. Palestine Football Association urges FIFA sanctions against Israel
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
  2. BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bangladesh calls up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test
    AFP
  4. Rohit Sharma says he enjoyed seeing all the debuts with so much emotion
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC T20I rankings: Surya maintains pole position in batting list, Rashid back in top-10 among bowlers
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PCB in touch with Langer, Kirsten among others for Pakistan head coach role
    PTI
  2. BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2023 Recap: When Jadeja’s heroics guided Chennai to title win against Gujarat, Gill stole the show with batting heroics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A 2023-24: Players, fans pay their respects to Fiorentina GM Barone
    Reuters
  5. Palestine Football Association urges FIFA sanctions against Israel
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment