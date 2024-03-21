MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs AUS: Ellyse Perry plays 145th women’s ODI, breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of most appearances for Australia in 50-over format

Perry made her ODI debut against New Zealand in 2007. She has 3896 runs in the 50-over format, including two centuries and 34 half-centuries. She has also picked 163 wickets so far.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 10:06 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry.
FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

As the Australian women’s cricket team took on Bangladesh in first of the the three ODIs in Mirpur on Thursday, all-rounder Ellyse Perry set a new record.

Perry featured in her 145th ODI, going past Alex Blackwell’s record for most appearances for the seven-time World Champion. However, the 33-year-old Perry could only score two runs off 10 balls before being dismissed.

In the all-time list of most ODIs played by a women, Perry is now joint-sixth with former New Zealand batter Amy Sattherthwaite. Only former India captain Mithali Raj (232 matches), pacer Jhulan Goswami (204), former Charlotte Edwards (191), Kiwi all-rounder Suzie Bates (157), former South African batter Mignon du Preez (154) and West Indian all-rounder Stafanie Taylor (154) are ahead of Perry.

READ | DC vs RCB, WPL 2024 Final: Shreyanka, Molineux star in RCB’s historic title win over Delhi

Perry made her ODI debut against New Zealand in 2007. She has 3896 runs in the 50-over format, including two centuries and 34 half-centuries. She has also picked 163 wickets so far.

She was a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team which recently won the second edition of the Women’s Premier League. Perry topped the batting charts with 347 runs while also taking seven wickets for Smriti Mandhana-led team.

Related Topics

Ellyse Perry /

women's cricket /

Australia Women /

Alex Blackwell

