Best not to host 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds needed, says Malaysia sports minister

Victoria withdrew as host last year citing ballooning costs, placing the future of the quadrennial event for mostly former British colonies in doubt and raising questions about the benefits and continued relevance of the Games.

Published : Mar 21, 2024 11:20 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Malaysian Olympic Council this week proposed holding a downsized Games, with limited spending on athletes’ accommodations and smaller opening and closing ceremonies.
Malaysia’s sports minister Hannah Yeoh said on Thursday it may be best for the country not to hold the 2026 Commonwealth Games if public funds are needed to stage the multi-sports event after the original host, the Australian state of Victoria, pulled out.

Victoria withdrew as host last year citing ballooning costs, placing the future of the quadrennial event for mostly former British colonies in doubt and raising questions about the benefits and continued relevance of the Games.

Its global governing body, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), has offered Malaysia 100 million pounds ($127.93 million)in supporting funds to host the event, Malaysian officials have said, with the cabinet set to discuss the offer on Friday.

The proposal has received a mixed response due to concerns about costs and the lack of preparation time.

The Malaysian Olympic Council this week proposed holding a downsized Games, with limited spending on athletes’ accommodations and smaller opening and closing ceremonies.

READ | Commonwealth Games 2026: Victoria government exaggerated costs on withdrawal, says auditor

Youth and Sports Minister Yeoh told parliament on Thursday the ministry would call for spending to be limited to the amount offered by the CGF if the government agreed to host, citing a need to protect public funds.

“If taxpayers’ monies have to be spent, then perhaps the best choice that will be made by this government is not to host the event,” Yeoh said. “But this will have to wait until the cabinet makes its decision.”

The ministry would also seek to appoint a regulating body to audit the event’s accounts if Malaysia hosts the Games, she added.

Malaysia previously hosted the Games in 1998.

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games Federation /

Commonwealth Games

