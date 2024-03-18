MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year, citing spiralling costs.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 13:11 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Some observers have said both Malaysia and Singapore should co-host the event.
FILE PHOTO: Some observers have said both Malaysia and Singapore should co-host the event. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Some observers have said both Malaysia and Singapore should co-host the event. | Photo Credit: AP

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) said on Monday it was considering hosting a “downsized” Commonwealth Games in 2026 but the final decision would lie with the government.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year, citing spiralling costs.

“For example, it doesn’t have to include 15 sports. It could be 10 sports, resulting in a smaller opening and closing ceremony,” OCM secretary-general Mohamad Nazifuddin Najib said.

“So, all of that can be discussed, but we’ll let the decision come from the cabinet.”

Malaysian sports minister Hannah Yeoh confirmed that the government was considering the plan to host the Games.

“The most important thing is that when the decision is made, we assure you it will be after taking into consideration all the possible angles,” she was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Victoria’s sudden move, and the lack of an obvious alternative, triggered debate about the future of the games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham in 2022.

Malaysia said last week the CGF had offered “a significant financial investment of 100 million pounds” to help support the Southeast Asian nation to host the Games.

But dissent had emerged over the prospect of hosting the games, with a former sports minister criticising the idea as “reckless” because the games are a little over two years away.

However, the CGF has suggested that Malaysia was not the only country that could potentially stage the Games in 2026.

Singapore, which is aiming to host more large-scale sports events, said last week it was “assessing the feasibility” of the CGF’s invitation to host the games.

The wealthy city-state holds the Formula One night race annually and will be hosting the World Aquatic Championships in 2025.

The Youth Olympic Games was also held in Singapore in 2010.

Some observers have said both Malaysia and Singapore should co-host the event, a point that was also raised by the OCM.

“There is a possibility that we can collaborate with Singapore, but there is also a possibility that Singapore can decide to take over as the organiser and we miss this opportunity,” Nazifuddin said.

Song Seng Wun, economic adviser for CGS International, said “a significantly scaled-down Games will be more do-able but will still require a significant amount of money”.

A joint bid could be “the only solution on paper”, he told AFP.

“Singapore is too small and will need more infrastructure investment,” Song said.

Related Topics

Commonwealth Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024: Likely opening pairs for all 10 Indian Premier League teams
    Mayank,Pranay Rajiv
  3. Santosh Trophy grapples with the changing state of Indian football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,M. R. Praveen Chandran,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving, Mavs top Nuggets at buzzer
    Reuters
  5. Gulveer Singh: Once running for Army promotion, India’s latest National Record setter now targets Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026
    AFP
  2. Brisbane Olympics organisers scrap plans to demolish and rebuild iconic Gabba stadium for 2032 Games
    AP
  3. Chess prodigy Sharvaanica among other young stars rewarded at TNSJA scholarship awards
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap: March 17
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 could feature only 40 Russian athletes, says IOC
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia considers hosting ‘downsized’ Commonwealth Games in 2026
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024: Likely opening pairs for all 10 Indian Premier League teams
    Mayank,Pranay Rajiv
  3. Santosh Trophy grapples with the changing state of Indian football
    Amitabha Das Sharma,M. R. Praveen Chandran,Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. NBA roundup: Kyrie Irving, Mavs top Nuggets at buzzer
    Reuters
  5. Gulveer Singh: Once running for Army promotion, India’s latest National Record setter now targets Olympics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment