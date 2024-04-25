MagazineBuy Print

WADA asks ‘independent prosecutor’ to examine Chinese swimmers case: statement

The organisation will also send a “compliance audit team” to China to “assess the current state of the country’s anti-doping program” run by anti-doping body CHINADA.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 21:22 IST , Miami, USA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: WADA president Witold Banka 
File Photo: WADA president Witold Banka  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: WADA president Witold Banka  | Photo Credit: AP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has asked an independent prosecutor to review its handling of the case where 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a prescription heart drug.

The organisation will also send a “compliance audit team” to China to “assess the current state of the country’s anti-doping program” run by anti-doping body CHINADA.

WADA has faced criticism since media reports at the weekend that the swimmers tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) -- which can enhance performance -- ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but were not sanctioned after WADA accepted the argument of Chinese authorities that the case was caused by food contamination.

The head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Travis Tygart has called the situation a “potential cover-up” - a claim which WADA has strongly rejected.

ALSO READ | Britain, Australia call for WADA review amid China furore

WADA said in a statement that it had asked former Swiss public prosecutor Eric Cottier to review their handling of the case.

“WADA’s integrity and reputation is under attack. In the past few days, WADA has been unfairly accused of serious bias in favor of China by not appealing the CHINADA case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. We continue to reject the false accusations and we are pleased to be able to put these questions into the hands of an experienced, respected and independent prosecutor,” WADA president Witold Banka said in a statement.

WADA said that Cottier would be given “full and unfettered” access to all their files and documents on the case and added that he is free to consult with any independent experts as he sees fit.

Cottier has been asked to evaluate if there was any bias shown towards China or “any undue interference or other impropriety” in the handling of the case.

The Swiss lawyer will also be asked to determine if the decision not to challenge or appeal against the verdict of CHINADA, that the cases involved food contamination, was reasonable.

Cottier has been asked to deliver his findings in two months.

The team which will travel to China will also include “independent auditors from the broader anti-doping community”.

WADA said the visit was part of its regular compliance monitoring program.

WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said: “While not one shred of evidence has been presented to support any of the allegations made against WADA, we wish to deal with the matter as quickly and as comprehensively as possible so that the matter is appropriately handled in advance of the upcoming Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Beijing has called reports about the case “fake news”.

“The relevant reports are fake news and not factual,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

