Gukesh arrives in Chennai after Candidates win: Of a hero’s welcome, overnight stardom and a whizz kid’s longing for his mother

After three gruelling weeks of sparring against some of the best players in the world and a Candidates triumph that’s slotted him in the record books, one would expect chess grandmaster D. Gukesh to wear the exhaustion on his face.

What helped him catch up on some much-needed rest was a 13-hour journey by air from Toronto to Chennai via Abu Dhabi. “Our flight to Abu Dhabi was long. We slept through it entirely,” Dr. Rajinikanth, Gukesh’s father, said on arrival.

While the likes of Magnus Carlsen, who rates Gukesh highly but didn’t see him winning the tournament, still looked at his talent with a raised eyebrow, Gukesh’s mother Padma Kumari and her son’s conversations ahead of the tournament always carried an air of anticipating victory.

“Candidates is something that every chess player aspires to play in and winning it is very special,” Gukesh told Sportstar while in preparation to head out to his welcome party. ”I hope a lot of people get inspired by it and take up chess. Many kids will get into the game and the general popularity and respect for chess will grow.”

This could all have turned out very differently if Gukesh had not found the strength to overcome a deflating defeat to Alireza Firouja in the seventh round of the competition.

“It was quite a painful loss for sure but the good thing was that I had a rest day before playing the next round,” Gukesh explained.

“That rest day put me in good spirits. I could process the game and take it in as a motivation to do better. My routines remained the same, but I just went about it with more sincerity and motivation. It kind of fired me up,” he remembered.

Gukesh’s regimen, right from his diet to exercise to playing plans, was strict through the last few weeks and he never compromised on the processes (which he is quite guarded about) in place.

Keeping him motivated are the other Indians in this golden generation of chess who are snapping at his heels constantly. His city-mate R. Praggnanandhaa was once mobbed after returning from a runner-up finish in the FIDE Chess World Cup where he lost to Norwegian former world champion Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh have been in a virtual battle of one-upmanship (he even beat Pragg during his Candidates campaign), a tussle that Gukesh calls incredibly motivating.

“They (the other Indian grandmasters in his generation) obviously all are very strong players and it’s a pleasure competing with them. But I surely want to be the best and I’m sure it’s the same for them too. It’s a healthy competition and I gain a lot of strength from this competition (between us),” he said.

While most of his contemporaries were with him in Toronto, his competition experience was quite isolated. Accompanied by his father and his second, Grzegorz Gajewski, who were in separate rooms, there would be a time in the day when Gukesh would have to hold his nerve and process the ups and downs of the tournament by himself.

“I used to take losses very hard before. I sometimes still do. I recover much sooner than before now. I guess it’s down to more experience and some more maturity over the years,” Gukesh said.

He has been quick to credit the solidity of his team for the calm he managed when before a chess board, right from Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand to the members of his coaching contingent.

“Vishy sir took it upon himself to improve the next generation. He created WACA (WestBridge Anand Chess Academy) and spent so much time grooming the next generation. I also have to thank Vishnu Prasanna sir. He had a different kind of role this time. We’ve stopped working together for a few months but he’s always there for me and has been so supportive to me. And then, there’s Gajeswki. He was working thrice the amount I was and has a huge role to play in this result,” Gukesh said.

Two weeks of downtime await him as he gears up for the hardest part of the year, preparing for the World Championship match against Chinese grandmaster Ding Liren, 14 years older than Gukesh. A few temple visits and meetups with friends are pencilled in for his time at home, alongside what will now be a barrage of media and sponsor commitments as the country soaks in the talent of a world championship contender.

“There are some pre-decided tournaments, mainly the Grand Chess Tour which I will play. I’ll get started by playing in Poland in a few weeks time,” Gukesh explained.

The youngster will now have the time to settle into thinking about his opponent.

“Liren and I have played a few rapid games and some classical. He’s a very strong player but I think I am ready for the challenge. He is quite universal (in his technique and style) and has been at the top for a long time so it will surely be exciting to go up against him,” Gukesh said.

As he prepares for the fight on the board, a different one is underway to bring that big fixture to India. Playing before one’s home crowd is as encouraging as it is daunting but Gukesh has blinders on.

“I’m fine with playing anywhere, but obviously it will be nice to play at home. Regardless, anywhere I play, the goal is to be focused and win the match,” he shrugged.

After dedicating his energy to beating some of the best minds in the game over the last month or so, Gukesh must now wrestle a different beast - one of overnight stardom. He went into the airport lounge, to change into his official suit, aware of the media hubbub waiting outside the arrival gate. The press wasn’t alone. More than 80-90 students from Velammal Vidyalaya, Gukesh’s alma mater, were also gathered, donning masks with his face, carrying chess mats, roses and uniform-themed balloons, chanting his name as they counted down the time it would take from him to emerge.

Unassuming passengers walked by, explaining to their loved ones why a sleepy city has woken up to welcome one of its own. “He’s just 17 and he’s following Anand’s footsteps. He might be World Champion,” one of them pointed out, a quick Google Search supporting his case.

Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17 year old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title. The "children" of Vishy Anand are on the loose! https://t.co/Lm52orDYs8 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) April 22, 2024

His flight had landed 30 minutes ahead of time and after immigration formalities were done, Gukesh, his father and officials from the All India Chess Federation and the Sports Development Authority of India made their way out. The frenzy shifted to a higher gear. Solitary walks in the cold streets of Toronto made way for the dust and humidity of Chennai, with barely any room for the chess wizard without someone’s arm poking into him, hoping to garland him or stealing a quick selfie.

“Gukesh... Gukesh....,” the students cheered as a turban, flower garlands and bouquets surfaced through the crowds for the 17-year-old. He was visibly taken aback but obliged whoever he could. Vellamal students were sent in lines to him for a photo-op after which Gukesh was ushered to a makeshift press conference podium made for the local media. Questions drowned in commotion but one could see Gukesh scanning the crowd hoping to spot someone - his mother.

Padma Kumari was a bit late, having not anticipated the early arrival. She made her way through the crowd and Gukesh, who was in the middle of obliging regional television media, immediately lit up on spotting her in the crowd. A big hug and a few proud kisses on the cheek followed as Gukesh greeted members of his family before sinking back to his media commitments.

The students from Vellamal have their photographs but haven’t had much face time beyond that.

“We pity him,” one of the students joked, seeing him being escorted to his car by screaming officials requesting the crowds to maintain distance from the player.

It’s been a long night for students of the school who have been up, singing and dancing, celebrating one of their own.

“We watched a few of his games and it is inspiring to see him come back with such a big triumph,” Sreshta, a senior student, told Sportstar.

“We want him to know that we would have been here regardless of a win or loss. Whether he wins or loses, we are here with him, cheering him on,” she added.