India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain in Colombo set to force delay; where to watch match?

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day: Get the live score updates of the India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 match from Colombo.

Updated : Sep 11, 2023 14:07 IST

Team Sportstar
Rain in Colombo is likely to play spoilsport on the Reserve Day of the India-Pakistan Super 4 clash.
Rain in Colombo is likely to play spoilsport on the Reserve Day of the India-Pakistan Super 4 clash. | Photo Credit: ANI
lightbox-info

Rain in Colombo is likely to play spoilsport on the Reserve Day of the India-Pakistan Super 4 clash. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas and Nigamanth P taking you through the action.

  • September 11, 2023 13:57
    Ash hits the mood
  • September 11, 2023 13:50
    Pouring in Colombo
  • September 11, 2023 13:43
    Another washout on the cards?
  • September 11, 2023 13:34
    Drizzling in Colombo
  • September 11, 2023 13:28
    Listen: Matchpoint Paradox

    Lavanya Lakshminarayanan is joined by Amol Karhadkar from Colombo to discuss a chaotic Asia Cup, a few questionable tournament rule tweaks and India’s squad for the ODI World Cup.

    Asia Cup party marred by rains, uneven provisions; India looks towards ODI World Cup

    Listen to this episode from Matchpoint Paradox on Spotify. Lavanya Lakshminarayanan is joined by Amol Karhadkar from Colombo to discuss a chaotic Asia Cup, a few questionable tournament rule tweaks and India's squad for the ODI World Cup. #CricketPodcast #Cricket #IndianCricket |#AsiaCup | #CWC23 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sportstar-podcast/message

  • September 11, 2023 13:10
    Watch: The Bumrah-Afridi moment

    Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Bumrah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game

    Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi presented his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah with a gift to mark the birth of the latter’s son Angad during their washed out Asia Cup encounter in Colombo on Sunday.

  • September 11, 2023 13:05
    Reliving the Rohit-Shubman show

    India’s exits in the last two T20 World Cups have stirred a debate around its PowerPlay approach. With a World Cup looming, the need for aggression at the top has percolated to one-dayers as well, writes Dhruva Prasad.​​READ MORE​​

    ​​

    ​​

  • September 11, 2023 13:03
    What will happen if rain washes out the reserve day?

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What happens if play is called off on Reserve Day?

    India vs Pakistan: Inclement weather washed out play on the first day. Hee is what will happen if play is called off on Monday too, the reserve day of the match.

  • September 11, 2023 12:56
    IND vs PAK Super 4 first day recap

    Intense action lasting 112 minutes was followed by an almost four-hour-long agonising wait as rain ended up emerging as the winner in the high-octane Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan for the second weekend in succession.

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Rain douses India’s top-order fire, play to resume on reserve day

    With a reserve day having been added at the eleventh hour only for the marquee clash, it will be interesting if a maximum of 76 overs’ play is possible on Monday.

  • September 11, 2023 12:56
    Cryptic Colombo

  • September 11, 2023 12:27
    IND vs PAK Reserve Day: When and where to watch live?

    What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day match start?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day will start at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 11.

    Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day match today?

    The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

