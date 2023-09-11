India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: Rain in Colombo set to force delay; where to watch match?

- September 11, 2023 13:57Ash hits the mood
- September 11, 2023 13:50Pouring in Colombo
- September 11, 2023 13:43Another washout on the cards?
- September 11, 2023 13:34Drizzling in Colombo
- September 11, 2023 13:28Listen: Matchpoint Paradox
Lavanya Lakshminarayanan is joined by Amol Karhadkar from Colombo to discuss a chaotic Asia Cup, a few questionable tournament rule tweaks and India’s squad for the ODI World Cup.
Asia Cup party marred by rains, uneven provisions; India looks towards ODI World Cup
Listen to this episode from Matchpoint Paradox on Spotify. Lavanya Lakshminarayanan is joined by Amol Karhadkar from Colombo to discuss a chaotic Asia Cup, a few questionable tournament rule tweaks and India's squad for the ODI World Cup. #CricketPodcast #Cricket #IndianCricket |#AsiaCup | #CWC23 --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/sportstar-podcast/message
- September 11, 2023 13:10Watch: The Bumrah-Afridi moment
Watch - Shaheen Afridi congratulates ‘new dad’ Bumrah with gift during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi presented his Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah with a gift to mark the birth of the latter’s son Angad during their washed out Asia Cup encounter in Colombo on Sunday.
- September 11, 2023 13:05Reliving the Rohit-Shubman show
India’s exits in the last two T20 World Cups have stirred a debate around its PowerPlay approach. With a World Cup looming, the need for aggression at the top has percolated to one-dayers as well, writes Dhruva Prasad.READ MORE
- September 11, 2023 13:03What will happen if rain washes out the reserve day?
- September 11, 2023 12:56IND vs PAK Super 4 first day recap
Intense action lasting 112 minutes was followed by an almost four-hour-long agonising wait as rain ended up emerging as the winner in the high-octane Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan for the second weekend in succession.
- September 11, 2023 12:56Cryptic Colombo
- September 11, 2023 12:27IND vs PAK Reserve Day: When and where to watch live?
What time will the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day match start?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day will start at 3:00 PM IST on Monday, September 11.
Where can I watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Reserve Day match today?
The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Reserve Day will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
