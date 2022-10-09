IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Shahbaz Ahmed makes international debut

Shahbaz Ahmed will make his international debut during the second One-Day International between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday.

The Haryana-born all-rounder made his List A debut in 2018 and has scored 662 runs in 27 matches at an average of 47.28. He has picked 24 wickets with his left-arm spin at an economy rate of 4.50.

Ahmed had a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 219 runs at a strike rate of 120.99 and picked four wickets at 9.60 runs an over.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the Indian squad as replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in August but did not play a match. He then broke into the squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa with Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya unavailable for the series.

In domestic cricket, Ahmed plays for Bengal and was his team’s leading run-scorer and joint-highest wicket-taker in the 2022 season. He scored 482 runs at an average of 60.25 while taking 20 wickets to help Bengal reach the semifinals.

Ahmed was recently in action in the one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’, but played only one match, in which he didn’t get to bat and conceded 31 runs in four overs without picking a wicket. In the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal against North Zone, Ahmed scored 62 in the first innings and picked five for 86 for East Zone.